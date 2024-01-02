TETA consortium reveals plans to usher into a new era of global trade innovation and become a separate entity from Banbridge blockchain firm ubloquity following its success

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Technology-Enabled Trading Alliance (TETA), a consortium that has become a hub for innovative solution providers in global trade, is to become an independent entity, spinning out from the Banbridge blockchain firm where it was incubated.

In a strategic move to refocus its core business, ubloquity has decided the time is right to decouple TETA, allowing it to access Government grants and different funding streams that will enable TETA to accelerate faster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new entity will also enable TETA to broaden its impact and reach, with John Buxton, pivotal in TETA's formation, stepping up as the chair of the consortium.

TETA consortium set to refocus its business and become a separate entity from Banbridge blockchain firm ubloquity following its success. Pictured are ubloquity CEO Rob Chester and TETA chair John Buxton at the International Trade Awards in November, where TETA picked up the Innovation in Trade Award

TETA's evolution into an independent entity is more than a structural change; it represents a commitment to providing a centre of gravity for cutting-edge solutions in international trade.

As a collective, TETA is uniquely positioned to open doors to commercial opportunities that might otherwise be inaccessible to individual members. This transition is not only attractive to its members but also organisations like the Institute of Export & International Trade (IOE&IT), as TETA's comprehensive solutions address end-to-end problems in global trade, making it an ideal candidate for fronting significant initiatives and attracting grant funding.

Rob Chester, CEO of ubloquity, said: “We are very close to finalising a multimillion-pound investment round in ubloquity, so it’s the perfect moment for a strategic realignment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“John Buxton has been exceptional in leading TETA to become an entity that is greater than the sum of its parts. Under his guidance, I’m certain TETA will continue to thrive, offering integrated solutions to complex trade challenges. ubloquity is excited to support TETA with its future blockchain integration requirements and provide data verification solutions as it scales new heights.”

TETA’s integrated approach allows buyers to access a comprehensive suite of solutions or select specific components as needed, all through one contracting body. This streamlined process significantly simplifies business operations and enhances the ease of doing business.

Governments can leverage TETA's innovations as benchmarks for creating 'green lanes,' facilitating smoother trade while saving money for all stakeholders involved.

TETA's solutions are delivered by specialist technology companies, brought together via an accessible 'application layer,' simplifying the delivery of diverse outputs to customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John stated: "I’ve relished the last few years at ubloquity and am extremely proud of what we have achieved, not least being named Startup of the Year in NI, and more recently winning the ‘Innovation in Trade Award’ at the inaugural IOE&IT Trade Awards in London.

“Leading TETA into this new era as an independent entity presents an exciting opportunity to further our vision of transforming global trade through technological innovation. We stand at the forefront of creating solutions that not only drive business efficiency but also contribute significantly to the broader goals of sustainable and streamlined global trade."