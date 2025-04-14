Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northern Ireland’s fastest-growing electric vehicle infrastructure firm Weev is accelerating its mission to build the island’s largest, fastest, and most reliable EV charging network by doubling its number of public charging locations across Ireland.

This expansion milestone is powered by a new strategic partnership with the iNUA Collection, Ireland’s largest hotel group.

As part of this collaboration, Weev will install and upgrade EV charging infrastructure at 13 key iNUA locations across Ireland, including Radisson Sligo, Athlone, Limerick & Cork, Muckross Park Hotel, Hillgrove Hotel, and Tullamore Court Hotel. The new installations will provide fast, convenient charging for both hotel guests and the wider EV-driving public.

Thomas O’Hagan, chief commercial officer and co-founder of Weev, said: "This partnership with the iNUA Collection is a major step in bringing high-quality EV charging infrastructure to where people live, work, and travel.

"By working with one of Ireland’s leading hospitality brands, we’re ensuring EV drivers have reliable and accessible charging options at premium locations throughout the island. It’s about convenience, sustainability, and supporting Ireland’s journey toward widespread EV adoption."

Chris Austin, chief operating officer at the iNUA Collection, added: "Sustainability is a core pillar of the iNUA Collection, and partnering with Weev allows us to enhance the guest experience while actively contributing to a greener future.

