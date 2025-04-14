Partners across FRP's UK-wide network celebrate growth of Belfast office at launch event

The new hires have allowed FRP’s Belfast team, led by partner Alison Hollywood, to better support clients locally in Northern Ireland in areas such as claims advisory, quantification and valuation support, expert witness, investigations, and forensic technology services

Specialist business advisory firm FRP continues to strengthen its presence in Northern Ireland, having grown the Forensic Services team based in Urban HQ, Belfast to four in less than six months.

The office’s continued growth is part of FRP’s ongoing strategy to support clients across the UK as a full-service advisory firm.

Alison Hollywood, forensics services partner, said: “It’s fantastic that we’re continuing to grow our team in Belfast.

"The wealth of experience and insight that my new colleagues have brought to our clients is already clear – this is an exciting time for FRP, and we’re just getting started in Belfast to establish FRP as a go-to firm for Forensic Services in Northern Ireland”.