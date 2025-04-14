Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northern Ireland's leading grocer, wholesaler, food service supplier and retailer Henderson Group is celebrating its fourth company to achieve Gold Investors in People Accreditation.

Henderson Group Property follows Henderson Wholesale and Henderson Foodservice reaching the accreditation in 2023, while Henderson Retail received Gold status in 2022 and has since achieved Platinum status in 2024, becoming the 10th company in Northern Ireland to do so.

Kathy Simpson, human resources director at Henderson Group, shares her pride in the drive and dedication of the Property team — a team that’s not only aligned with the Group’s bold vision but is also helping to shape it.

Head of Property Development, William Adams, Group property director, Mark Adrain, Group HR director, Kathy Simpson and Henderson Group people development manager, Justine McGreevey are pictured with the Gold Investors in People accreditation plaque for Henderson Group Property

“Our property team is a passionate group of professionals, working hand-in-hand with our wider Retail business to create thriving community spaces and forecourts across Northern Ireland,” Kathy said.

“Their motivation and commitment reflect the ambition of the entire Henderson Group — and it's this shared purpose that fuels our continued growth.”

She continued: “We’re incredibly proud of what we’ve built together. Henderson Group Property is an award-winning team, and none of this success would be possible without the talent, focus and energy of every single person involved. Their efforts go beyond the expected — they strive to set new standards, every single day. “To see yet another part of our business awarded Gold Investors in People status is a powerful reminder of what makes Henderson Group special. We care deeply about our people — about helping them grow, thrive, and feel part of something bigger. With around 5,400 colleagues across the Group, we’re more than a company — we’re a community, and we’re proud to be recognised as one of the best places to work in Northern Ireland.”

Paul Devoy, CEO of Investors in People, explained: “We’d like to congratulate Henderson Group Property. Gold accreditation on ‘We Invest in People’ is a remarkable effort for any organisation, and places Henderson Group Property in fine company with a host of organisations that understand the value of people.”

The accreditation announcement comes just days after the company picked up a prestigious award at the Facilities Management Awards in Dublin for Best Buildings and Workplace Performance.

The Facilities Management Awards recognise innovation and excellence by facility and property management teams and companies throughout the island of Ireland. Henderson Group Property was shortlisted for three awards amongst stiff competition.

Mark Adrain, Group property director, added: “The Facilities Management Award win recognises our achievements across sustainability, health and safety and the work environment. The impact of our continued roll out of solar panel installations, energy efficient refrigeration doors and EV charging stations across stores has resulted in huge energy savings, carbon reduction and has created a better working environment with improved team health and wellbeing.