Northern Ireland financial advisory firm HNH has announced four senior promotions within its Belfast office, reinforcing the company’s continued commitment to growth and client service excellence. Paul Gleghorne, partner and head of deal advisory is pictured with the newly promoted Connor McAnallen, associate director, deal advisory, Christine Altimas, associate director, tax, Kylie Donnelly, associate director, deal advisory and Peter Graham, director, deal advisory

Among the Top 10 most active mergers and acquisitions advisers in Northern Ireland, HNH strengthens team with four senior promotions

Financial advisory firm HNH has announced four senior promotions within its Belfast office, reinforcing the company’s continued commitment to growth and client service excellence.

In the deal advisory team, Peter Graham has been appointed as director while Kylie Donnelly and Connor McAnallen have been promoted to associate directors. In the tax team, Christine Altimas has also been promoted to associate director.

These promotions reflect HNH’s ongoing investment in its people, as the firm continues to build on its reputation as a leading corporate finance advisory firm, specialising in corporate finance, strategic business planning, transaction services, and tax advisory. HNH is also ranked by Experian as among the Top 10 most active mergers and acquisitions advisers in both Northern Ireland and Scotland.

Paul Gleghorne, partner and head of deal advisory at HNH, said: “We are delighted to recognise the outstanding contributions of Peter, Kylie, Connor and Christine through these well-deserved promotions.

"Each of them has played a crucial role in helping us to deliver exceptional outcomes for our clients, and their progression reflects the depth of talent we are proud to have at HNH.

“As demand for high quality, independent financial advice continues to grow, these promotions further strengthen our ability to support clients across geographies and service lines – whether they’re preparing for M&A activity, navigating complex tax matters, or seeking strategic valuation guidance.

“At HNH, we believe our people are our greatest asset. That’s why we are committed to investing in their development and creating opportunities for progression at every level. We are proud of the calibre of talent within our team, and these promotions demonstrate our ongoing focus on developing a high-performing team culture that supports both individual career growth and long-term success for our clients.”

Peter Graham will continue to lead in the execution of strategic transactions, while playing a key role in driving HNH’s deal advisory growth and the development of its debt advisory service in the year ahead.

Kylie Donnelly will focus on expanding HNH’s valuation offering, with a particular emphasis on growth share valuations, while continuing to work across both tax and deal advisory service lines and strengthen key advisor relationships.

Connor McAnallen will continue to support clients on trade sales, acquisitions, debt raising, and private equity deals, while also helping to grow HNH’s network and expand its presence in new markets.

Christine Altimas will remain at the forefront of HNH’s growing tax diligence offering and, in her new role, will lead the development of the firm’s personal tax compliance offering.