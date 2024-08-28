Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Omagh's Lagan Energy has experienced significant growth and is projected to employ more than 150 full-time staff by the end of 2025

An Omagh firm which provides electrical engineering, contracting and consultancy services has said it expects to grow its workforce by 70%.

Lagan Energy, which was established by company director Stephen Lagan in 2014, is to add 30 new roles over the next few years as it continues to expand its footprint in the global renewables sector.

The company has experienced significant growth and is projected to employ more than 150 full-time staff by the end of 2025.

An Omagh firm which provides electrical engineering, contracting and consultancy services has said it expects to grow its workforce by 70%. Pictured is Jeremy Fitch, executive director of Business Growth Group, Invest NI, Stephen Lagan, director, Lagan Energy, Economy Minister Conor Murphy and Emmet Lagan, director, Lagan Energy

During a visit to the company, economy minister Conor Murphy, said: "To achieve net zero we need more energy from hydrogen, onshore and offshore wind, and solar.

"Companies like Lagan Energy are showing that there are also huge commercial opportunities in the green economy.

"The 30 new, highly skilled jobs that will be created by the company in Omagh over the next few years will help to achieve a regionally balanced economy with a drive towards net zero."

Lagan Energy recently became the first company on the island of Ireland to successfully install a hydrogen electrolyser, producing green gas from renewable energy.

Emmet Lagan, director of Lagan Energy, explained: "Our mission is to design, develop and deploy carbon-friendly solutions for our current electricity grid generation and reconfigure the way we generate electricity both as a nation and internationally.

"This investment in 30 new jobs, which is being supported by Invest Northern Ireland, will enable us to expand our capabilities in the Green Hydrogen, Renewables and Data Centres sectors and bring us closer to meeting the increased demands for our resources in the international market."

He continued: "Globally, governments are targeting hydrogen production as a means to decarbonise heavy industry and therefore opportunities are emerging for companies like us with skills in those areas.

"We forecast that within three years our income from hydrogen and offshore wind projects will represent 40% of total turnover."

Jeremy Fitch, executive director of Business Growth Group at Invest NI, added: "It is great to see Lagan Energy continue to grow and strengthen its position as a frontrunner in the renewables sector in Northern Ireland.