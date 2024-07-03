Northern Ireland firms unite to deliver employee wellbeing platform
Northern Ireland sustainable glass manufacturer Encirc has announced its commitment to employee wellbeing with the introduction of an innovative personalised development platform.
The Co Fermanagh firm, a market leader in glass container design, manufacturing, bottling and logistics solutions for the UK, Irish and European food and beverages industries, has partnered with Belfast-based edtech company dara & co to deliver the new initiative.
This investment demonstrates Encirc’s recognition of the link between a thriving workforce and overall business success.
“At Encirc, we believe that our people are our most valuable asset,” said John Thornbury, health and wellbeing partner at Encirc.
“We’re thrilled to partner with dara & co to provide our employees with the tools and support needed to improve their wellbeing. This initiative empowers personal growth, leading to a more engaged, resilient, and productive workforce.”
dara & co offers a unique solution in the wellbeing space, combining AI-powered insights with expert-led resources to address employees’ diverse needs. The platform goes beyond generic self-help content, covering topics that support the personal problems staff may face, such as dealing with relationship difficulties, family conflict, financial anxiety, low self-esteem or any other major life transitions, with insights on how to improve overall mental health.
“We’re excited to welcome Encirc as a partner in promoting a wellbeing-centric workplace culture,” said dara & co, Northern Irish CEO Naomh McElhatton
“We are more than a platform; harnessing AI we provide personalised resources based on the employee’s actual point of need. In Encirc, we’ve found a like minded organisation that understands the value of investing in the wellbeing of their team.”
Encirc, part of the Vidrala Group, is committed to creating a positive and supportive work environment where employees feel valued. The dara & co platform embodies this commitment by providing employees with the resources and guidance needed to reach their full potential – both personally and professionally.
