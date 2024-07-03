One of the UK's leading family-owned private hospitality companies reveals £50million plans for new Belfast hotel
One of the UK’s leading family-owned private hospitality companies has revealed plans to invest £50 million in a new 145-room boutique hotel in Belfast city centre.
Glendola Leisure and Carlton Hotel Collection, the two trading divisions of the UK and Benelux-based Foundation Group of Companies Limited, wants to transform the site of the Tipsy Bird on Ann Street
The move incorporates the courtyard behind the existing venue and the currently vacant Jamison and Green building, with additional access to Donegal Quay through two other buildings which it owns.
A proposal of application notice (PAN) has been submitted to Belfast City Council, detailing plans for a hotel also featuring a champagne bar with panoramic views of Belfast, a fine dining restaurant, a rooftop terrace with event space, a Jamison & Green pub, a gym and spa, and a courtyard area. This prime location is within walking distance of Belfast’s city centre and benefits from excellent public transport links.
Alex Salussolia, managing director of Glendola Leisure Group, said: “Our exciting proposal for the Ann Street Hotel represents a £50m investment in Belfast and an opportunity to regenerate this significant area of the city centre. Our proposed hotel will create 120-150 employment opportunities and will be the first on the island of Ireland to be part of the Design Hotels group of design-driven, luxury hotels.
“The hotel will offer guests a high-quality hospitality experience, including top-tier restaurants and bars with a 360-degree view of the city and Belfast Lough from the rooftop event spaces. The ground-level courtyard will enhance the city centre’s amenities and create new connections between the river and the cathedral quarter.
“Over the last few weeks, we have been engaging with our neighbours in the Ann Street area and Belfast City Council. With the PAN now submitted, we look forward to further engagement with local stakeholders throughout the pre-application community consultation process.”
Glendola Leisure Group is one of the UK’s leading family-owned private hospitality companies, with a diverse portfolio that includes The Waxy O'Connor's pubs, Alston Bar & Beef, Gordon Street Coffee Roastery, and Shilling Co Brewery.
Carlton Hotel Collection—an esteemed collection of eleven four-star hotels—includes the Carlton Ambassador in The Hague, The Dominican in Brussels, Banks Mansion in Amsterdam, Market Street Hotel in Edinburgh, and Carlton George in Glasgow.
