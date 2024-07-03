Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ralph Appelbaum Associates (RAA) will work on the visitor attraction element of the proposed city centre destination at the Bank of Ireland site on Royal Avenue

One of the world’s largest practices dedicated to the planning and design of cultural attractions has been appointed to provide the interpretive masterplan and concept design of the landmark Belfast Stories project.

Ralph Appelbaum Associates (RAA) will work on the visitor attraction element of the proposed city centre destination at the Bank of Ireland site on Royal Avenue. RAA is supported by Barker Langham in the role of curator and interpretation planner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The appointment coincides with the project moving into the architecture RIBA Stage 2, also known as the ‘Concept Design' phase, a milestone in the definitive eight-stage ‘Plan of Work’ model pioneered by the Royal Institute of British Architects, and recognised as the industry standard process of briefing, designing, constructing, and operating building projects of scale.

Pictured at the Stories Network event held by Belfast Stories are Sarah Field, City and Growth Deal manager at Tourism NI, John Blanchard, director at Ralph Appelbaum Associates, Sarah Pollard, director of physical design at Ralph Appelbaum Associates, Eimear Henry, strategic lead at Belfast Stories, Sarah Pollard, director of physical design at Ralph Appelbaum Associates, Deputy Lord Mayor councillor Andrew McCormick, Rachel Teskey, director at Barker Langham and Yukiko Stranger-Galey, senior consultant at Barker Langham

Deputy lord mayor councillor Andrew McCormick said: "Belfast Stories is making significant progress and RAA's appointment is another fantastic step towards unlocking almost 100 years of heritage at the 5,000 sq m Art Deco Bank of Ireland site.

"It is wonderful that the ambition we have for Belfast Stories is matched by the teams appointed to transform this much-loved heritage site into a dynamic public space, visitor experience and creative hub that holds the potential to transform our city centre.

He added: "Belfast Stories is a flagship project for the city and very much embodies our ambitions for Belfast to become a more inclusive, compassionate, vibrant, and visited city.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

RAA, which has offices in New York City, London, Beijing, Berlin, Moscow, and Dubai, will work alongside the integrated design team, appointed in November 2023.

Oslo-based Snøhetta, the firm responsible for designing the Oslo Opera House and the 9/11 Memorial Pavilion in New York, and Belfast-based TODD Architects, are leading on the architectural and structural design, while property and construction consultancy, Gleeds, are overseeing project management.

The visitor attraction will be central to the success of Belfast Stories. RAA was selected based on its international experience designing museum and narrative environments including the Obama Presidential Centre, Chicago, the International Slavery Museum and Maritime Museum, Liverpool, and the US Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington DC. The company has also supported The Braid Arts Centre in Ballymena and the Museum of Literature Ireland (MoLI) in Dublin.

John Blanchard, director at Ralph Appelbaum Associates, explained: "We are already immersing ourselves in the city of Belfast and look forward to working closely with the project management office and our partners to design this ground-breaking visitor experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At its heart, this project is about capturing, collecting, telling and sharing Belfast’s stories to empower both residents and visitors to further explore and understand the city’s past, present and hopes for the future. Our role is to provide the vehicle to allow these stories to be shared collectively for the very first time. It’s an incredible project."

RAA’s full team includes Michael Grubb Studios, lighting designer, Sysco, AV Hardware and Film Auditoria and Fraser Randall, specialist cost consultant.

Belfast Stories hosted a forum event with the experience design team. Attendees heard about some of the team’s emerging ideas, and had the opportunity to better understand the scale and shape of the project’s ambition, whilst also contributing their own views.

Belfast Stories holds the potential to transform the city centre and contribute to the city’s ongoing regeneration, according to Tourism NI’s chief executive John McGrillen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He stated: "Belfast is the gateway to the region - attracting people to this authentic and vibrant city is essential to the growth of our tourism industry right across Northern Ireland."

Belfast Stories will also become a focal point for the region’s burgeoning creative industries and a base for film-related organisations, as well as providing a home for Northern Ireland Screen’s digital film archive.