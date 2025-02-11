Northern Ireland five-star hotel responds to surge in business traffic with new 'express lunch'
Northern Ireland’s The Grand Central Hotel has launched a new express lunch following a continued increase in the number of business customers visiting the hotel.
The leading five-star property has firmly established itself as a favourite location with the business community across Belfast for morning meetings over coffee, lunchtime meetings and into the afternoons.
The new express lunch, available in the Seahorse Lounge on the first floor, includes soup and a selection of finger sandwiches for just £15.
Damian Tumilty, executive head chef of the Grand Central Hotel, said: “The Grand Central Hotel has always been popular with our business guests, particularly the Grand Café. However in recent months, we have noticed a marked increase in the number of people using the Seahorse Lounge for meetings.
“To accommodate the needs of our growing business clientele, many of which don’t have hours to spend over lunch, we have created an Express Lunch, perfect for those needing something to eat while on the hop, for the guests working over their lunch or having a meeting and want a nice meal they can enjoy in under an hour. The Seahorse provides an impressive setting, a great menu and there really is no better place to do business in Belfast.”