Following an increase in business visitors, the Grand Central Hotel offers a quick, affordable meal option for professionals needing to make the most of their time

Northern Ireland’s The Grand Central Hotel has launched a new express lunch following a continued increase in the number of business customers visiting the hotel.

The leading five-star property has firmly established itself as a favourite location with the business community across Belfast for morning meetings over coffee, lunchtime meetings and into the afternoons.

The new express lunch, available in the Seahorse Lounge on the first floor, includes soup and a selection of finger sandwiches for just £15.

Damian Tumilty, executive head chef of the Grand Central Hotel, said: “The Grand Central Hotel has always been popular with our business guests, particularly the Grand Café. However in recent months, we have noticed a marked increase in the number of people using the Seahorse Lounge for meetings.