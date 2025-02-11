Much-loved north coast hotel The Harbourview Hotel in Carnlough, formerly known as The Londonderry Arms, is on track to reopen to the public this spring

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Phase one of an ambitious £1.5million redevelopment of one of Northern Ireland’s most historic country hotels has been completed.

The Harbourview Hotel in Carnlough outside Ballymena is on track to reopen to the public this spring. The much-loved north coast hotel, formerly known as The Londonderry Arms, was acquired by a consortium, headed by hotelier Adrian McLaughlin, master Irish whiskey distiller, Darryl McNally and entrepreneur Carl Harrison in summer 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of a phased reopening, the impressive new MacAuley Suite function room will open its books for wedding bookings this week. Catering for over 80 guests, the beautifully appointed suite offers the perfect backdrop for couples seeking a stunning Causeway Coast location.

The new hotel, which is on schedule to open before Easter, will retain stunning features including open fires and original terrazzo flooring, alongside a newly refurbished bar, restaurant, and 35 elegantly appointed bedrooms, offering the perfect blend of timeless charm and modern Irish hospitality.

Described as Ireland’s first ‘whiskey hotel,’ The Harbourview is poised to capitalise on the growing whiskey tourism market in Ireland. The hotel bar will serve a collection of over 300 whiskeys, alongside classic whiskey cocktails and will play host to a diverse programme of regular whiskey themed events and tasting experiences.

The hotel’s new name is a tribute to the village’s picturesque harbour views and signals a new chapter for the historic property, built in in 1848 by Frances Ann Vane Tempest, and once owned by Sir Winston Churchill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The beautifully appointed suite, which caters for over 80 guests, offers the perfect backdrop for couples seeking a stunning Causeway Coast location. The MacAuley Suite will open its books for wedding bookings this week

Co-owner Adrian McLaughlin, a Ballymena native with extensive experience running some of Ireland’s top hotels, believes the new hotel will provide a unique and exceptional guest experience, bringing significant attention to Carnlough and creating a one-of-a-kind destination along the Causeway Coastal route.

Commenting on the redevelopment, he said: “As we near completion of the first phase of our redevelopment, we are excited to begin to see our vision for this historic property come to life.

“This hotel has been a cornerstone of the community for generations, and we are committed to preserving that legacy while shaping its future as a leading short break and wedding destination.

Phase one of an ambitious £1.5million redevelopment of one of Northern Ireland’s most historic country hotels has been completed. The Harbourview Hotel in Carnlough outside Ballymena is on track to reopen to the public this spring

“The Harbourview Hotel offers the ideal setting to create countless cherished memories, with the assurance of a warm welcome, first-class service, and a top-quality experience.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking of the stunning new MacAuley Suite, Paul Truscott, general manager of The Harbourview Hotel, added:

“We are thrilled to now launch the MacAuley Suite and showcase what this fantastic space, and our dedicated team can offer for guests.