Northern Ireland’s premier executive flight handling company, Jet Assist, has announced a major expansion of its operations to Belfast City Airport (BHD), solidifying its position as the region’s leading executive jet and medical flight operator

SERE Holdings, the parent company of Jet Assist, also aims to invest £8m in the expansion: ‘This strategic expansion of Jet Assist into Belfast City Airport is a decisive step in SERE Holdings’ vision to establish itself as the preeminent general aviation provider in Northern Ireland’

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Ireland’s premier executive flight handling company, Jet Assist, has announced a major expansion of its operations to Belfast City Airport (BHD), solidifying its position as the region’s leading executive jet and medical flight operator.

Building on its established success at Belfast International Airport (BFS), the expansion grants Jet Assist a dual-airport presence, offering clients access to its full suite of premium services from two strategically located hubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Everyone knows us for our standards at Belfast International,” said Darren Willingham, Jet Assist’s ground operations manager. “We’re investing significant resources in establishing a robust infrastructure at City Airport to ensure a seamless and hassle-free experience for our clients.”

Andrew Edgar, development director of Jet Assist, continued: “This significant expansion to Belfast City Airport marks a pivotal moment for Jet Assist and underscores our commitment to delivering unparalleled service to the aviation community across Northern Ireland.

“Leveraging our extensive experience and proven success at Belfast International Airport, we are thrilled to bring our expertise and dedication to Belfast City Airport. This strategic alignment firmly establishes Jet Assist as the definitive first choice for executive jet operators seeking the highest calibre of handling services in Northern Ireland.“

The decision aligns with increasing demand for executive aviation services at Belfast City Airport. Jet Assist is also rolling out enhanced services, including Aircraft Charter and a dedicated concierge offering for premium hotel bookings, executive car hire and chauffeur services. These will be overseen by Roisin Mulhern, Jet Assist’s charter manager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a result, SERE Holdings, the parent company of Jet Assist, also aims to invest £8m in its Belfast City Airport expansion.

Stanley Edgar, Group managing director of SERE Holdings, the parent company of Jet Assist, added: “This strategic expansion of Jet Assist into Belfast City Airport is a decisive step in SERE Holdings’ vision to establish itself as the preeminent general aviation provider in Northern Ireland.

"Since 2021, SERE has strategically invested £12.0million across our general aviation portfolio, specifically within Jet Assist and 247 Aviation Ltd., creating over 60 skilled jobs within these entities in the region.