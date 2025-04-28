Northern Ireland flight handling firm expands operations to Belfast City Airport, enhancing executive aviation services
Northern Ireland’s premier executive flight handling company, Jet Assist, has announced a major expansion of its operations to Belfast City Airport (BHD), solidifying its position as the region’s leading executive jet and medical flight operator.
Building on its established success at Belfast International Airport (BFS), the expansion grants Jet Assist a dual-airport presence, offering clients access to its full suite of premium services from two strategically located hubs.
“Everyone knows us for our standards at Belfast International,” said Darren Willingham, Jet Assist’s ground operations manager. “We’re investing significant resources in establishing a robust infrastructure at City Airport to ensure a seamless and hassle-free experience for our clients.”
Andrew Edgar, development director of Jet Assist, continued: “This significant expansion to Belfast City Airport marks a pivotal moment for Jet Assist and underscores our commitment to delivering unparalleled service to the aviation community across Northern Ireland.
“Leveraging our extensive experience and proven success at Belfast International Airport, we are thrilled to bring our expertise and dedication to Belfast City Airport. This strategic alignment firmly establishes Jet Assist as the definitive first choice for executive jet operators seeking the highest calibre of handling services in Northern Ireland.“
The decision aligns with increasing demand for executive aviation services at Belfast City Airport. Jet Assist is also rolling out enhanced services, including Aircraft Charter and a dedicated concierge offering for premium hotel bookings, executive car hire and chauffeur services. These will be overseen by Roisin Mulhern, Jet Assist’s charter manager.
As a result, SERE Holdings, the parent company of Jet Assist, also aims to invest £8m in its Belfast City Airport expansion.
Stanley Edgar, Group managing director of SERE Holdings, the parent company of Jet Assist, added: “This strategic expansion of Jet Assist into Belfast City Airport is a decisive step in SERE Holdings’ vision to establish itself as the preeminent general aviation provider in Northern Ireland.
"Since 2021, SERE has strategically invested £12.0million across our general aviation portfolio, specifically within Jet Assist and 247 Aviation Ltd., creating over 60 skilled jobs within these entities in the region.
"We are now poised to accelerate this growth with a further planned investment of £8.0million and the creation of an additional 20 jobs within the next 12 months. This significant development not only amplifies Jet Assist’s market presence but also powerfully reinforces SERE’s long-term confidence in the robust growth and considerable potential of general aviation throughout Northern Ireland.
