Gary Borland, newly appointed director and head of Renewable Energy at Interpath in Ireland, pictured with Liam Booth, managing director and head of corporate finance advisory, and Stuart Irwin, managing director and head of Interpath’s Belfast office. The announcement marks the launch of Interpath’s dedicated Renewable Energy practice in Ireland, part of the firm’s continued investment in building a cross-border advisory offering

After more than 20 years with KPMG, Gary Borland is set to expand Interpath’s Advisory offering in NI creating a cross-border service proposition with a particular focus on corporate finance, value creation, financial due diligence, and debt advisory

Fast-growing international advisory firm, Interpath, has appointed Northern Ireland businessman Gary Borland to spearhead its new new cross-border practice in Ireland.

This appointment to director and head of Interpath’s Renewable Energy practice marks a significant step in the firm's continued expansion in Northern Ireland as well as internationally.

Gary joins Interpath after more than 20 years with KPMG where he specialised in M&A and fundraising in the renewable energy sector across the UK and Ireland, delivering a range of projects including wind and renewable gas. A member of Hydrogen Northern Ireland and the Renewables Northern Ireland Small Scale Wind Committee, Gary started his career in corporate restructuring before moving into corporate finance advisory.

Alongside his sector role, Gary will work with the rest of the management team to expand Interpath’s Advisory offering in Northern Ireland creating a cross-border service proposition with a particular focus on corporate finance, value creation, financial due diligence, and debt advisory.

The appointment comes as Interpath continues to make notable senior hires in Ireland, such as Debt Advisory Director Clara Coakley who joined from Goldman Sachs and debt and capital advisory specialist John Doddy who is set to start in late 2025.

Stuart Irwin, managing director and head of Interpath’s Belfast office, said: “Gary’s appointment brings quality M&A and fundraising experience that will help our vibrant business community in Belfast and across Northern Ireland unlock the capital they need to realise their growth ambitions. We’re thrilled to have him on board to lead the charge as we build out a full-service offering for our clients out of the city.”

Commenting on his appointment, Gary Borland, explained: “With only five years to 2030, we’re amidst the energy transition and racing to build and fund the renewable energy infrastructure needed to match decarbonisation objectives across the island of Ireland.

"I’ll be working with organisations ranging from developers and contractors to asset managers and operational and maintenance providers to navigate the opportunities and challenges presented by such a market dynamic.

"With the support of our international network and some of Ireland’s best known and respected professionals, this is about enabling our clients to protect and create value no matter what lies ahead.”

Liam Booth, managing director and head of corporate finance advisory at Interpath in Ireland, added: “We’re proud to have Gary join our team and further bolster our M&A and fundraising capabilities across Ireland.

