Northern Ireland financial advisory firm, Finlay Wealth Management has achieved a remarkable milestone, being named St. James’s Place Services’ number one small business out of 600 small businesses worldwide. Pictured are Susan Wilson, operations partner, Finlay Wealth Management and Jonathan Finlay, managing director, Finlay Wealth Management

Finlay Wealth Management to invested £1.4 million across acquisitions and staff as well as marketing and growth strategies including the opening of a second office in south Belfast

This accolade sees the company outperform firms in financial hubs such as Singapore, Dubai, and Hong Kong.

Founded and led by Jonathan Finlay, the east Belfast firm has experienced substantial growth in recent years too, doubling its workforce, expanding its client base, and significantly increasing funds under management.

The company now safeguards over £145 million in client investments — both business and individual, with its written business revenue set to surge by 150 percent to just under £2 million by the end of this financial year. Its client base has also seen remarkable growth increasing from 866 to 1,175 over the past year due to a combination of acquisitions and organic business expansion.

To build on its success, Finlay Wealth Management will invested £1.4 million into the company. This spend will spread across acquisitions, staff hires, enhanced training, as well as an amplified marketing strategy including key awareness programmes, such as its recent £36,000 sponsorship of Instonians Rugby Club and a comprehensive social media strategy and refinement of its brand identity.

A key part of its growth strategy will be the opening of a second office in south Belfast, located on the Lisburn Road, aimed at providing more accessible, high-quality financial advice to a growing client base. Discussions are also underway for a potential Glasgow office.

Over the past year, five new financial advisers and three additional administrative staff have joined the team, bringing over 100 years of collective financial expertise to serve clients more efficiently.

Managing director Jonathan Finlay, who has over 30 years of experience in financial planning, said: “Our growth has been driven by a commitment to putting clients first, investing in our people, and continuously adapting to the ever-changing financial landscape. With our upcoming expansion, we look forward to helping even more individuals and businesses secure their financial futures.”

He continued: “Being named the number one small business within St. James’s Place Services globally is an incredible achievement and evidence of the hard work and dedication of our entire team.”

With continued investment in technology, people, and expansion, Finlay Wealth Management remains focused on providing bespoke financial solutions while contributing to the regional economy through job creation and strategic financial planning services.

