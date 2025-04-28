Plans for new Belfast office scheme set to deliver £75million annual economic boost and create over 1,000 jobs
Plans have been submitted for an eight-storey building in Belfast, comprising seven floors of grade A office accommodation at a site adjacent to Lanyon Place Station.
The plans have been prepared by TODD Architects on behalf of Northern Ireland Transport Holding Company (NITHC), a parent company of Translink, and feature a mixed-use commercial development on the site of the current Lanyon Station Car Park in the city centre.
Planning consultancy firm Turley is overseeing the application process.
Alongside the office accommodation, there is space for retail and leisure and commercial uses on the ground floor together with car and cycle parking.
The construction of the development will support important investment in the construction sector, with build costs estimated to be about £36million.
Once built it is estimated that 1,010 gross direct jobs will be supported on-site, introducing a £75.1m GVA contribution annually to the Northern Ireland economy.
