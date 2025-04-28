Plans have been submitted for an eight-storey building in Belfast, comprising seven floors of grade A office accommodation at a site adjacent to Lanyon Place Station. Pictured is an aerial view of the car park outlined in red which could be developed into the new office building

The plans have been prepared by TODD Architects on behalf of Translink in support of a mixed-use commercial development on the site of the current Lanyon Station Car Park in the city centre

The plans have been prepared by TODD Architects on behalf of Northern Ireland Transport Holding Company (NITHC), a parent company of Translink, and feature a mixed-use commercial development on the site of the current Lanyon Station Car Park in the city centre.

Planning consultancy firm Turley is overseeing the application process.

Alongside the office accommodation, there is space for retail and leisure and commercial uses on the ground floor together with car and cycle parking.

The construction of the development will support important investment in the construction sector, with build costs estimated to be about £36million.