The third largest funeral services provider in the UK Funeral Partners is proud to announce the recent acquisition of Sandy Close Funeral Services, one of Belfast’s most respected and long-standing funeral directors.

This marks the company’s first acquisition in Northern Ireland since 2019 and signals a renewed commitment to growth in the region.

Established in 1998 by Sandy and Agnes Close BEM, the family-run business on the Shankill Road has earned a strong reputation for delivering high-quality, personalised funeral services while maintaining close ties with local community organisations and churches.

Posted on social media, Funeral Partners stated: “Sandy Close Funeral Services was established in in 1998 by Mr & Mrs Sandy and Agnes Close BEM, serving the community of Belfast. In that time, they have built up an enviable reputation for providing a high-quality personalised service, they maintain close links to community organisations and the Church. “Although Agnes retired a year or so back, the business continues to be a true family affair with daughter Catherine and family member Christine working in the business and Sandy conducting funerals daily. “This is our first acquisition in Northern Ireland since 2019 and we hope it will lead to further expansion.”