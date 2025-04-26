Omagh man appointed commercial director of Northern Ireland portable building manufacturer

By Claire Cartmill
Published 26th Apr 2025, 11:30 BST
Northern Ireland portable building manufacturer appoints new commercial director

Northern Ireland portable building manufacturer, Mac Zero Modular Buildings has appointed Eoghan O’Donnell as commercial director.

Eoghan joins directors, Conor McAvoy and Orla Corr on the senior team, focused on driving forward the delivery of the company’s ambitious growth plans.

In his new role, Eoghan will lead the commercial activity of the Coalisland business, directing the QS and estimating functions, developing preconstruction services and bid management to support the future growth of Mac Zero in the UK and Ireland.

Having been with Mac Zero since April 2022, Eoghan brings over 12 years of experience in construction, specialising specifically in modular construction over the past eight years.

Eoghan holds a Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Quantity Surveying from Edinburgh Napier University.

Eoghan posted on social media: “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as commercial director at Mac Zero Modular Buildings!”

