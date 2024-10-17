Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Growing for Gold: Newry’s Around Noon collects three awards in recent weeks as growth accelerates

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Around Noon, one of the leading food-to-go manufacturers in the UK & Ireland, has collected a trio of awards in recent weeks as growth continues to accelerate across the business in Newry and London.

The NOrthern Ireland headquartered food-to-go manufacturer, which produces high-quality chilled, hot and frozen products including sandwiches, wraps, salads and baked goods, has been recognised in three of the most prestigious performance-based company listings in the UK & Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Around Noon recently collected trophies for The Sunday Times 100, the annual ranking of the UK’s fastest growing private companies with revenues of less than £250million, where it was ranked in 96th place. The business also picked up its trophy for placing 45th in the FEBE Growth 100, which ranks the fastest growing companies in the UK where the founders are still involved.

Rounding off the momentous month, Around Noon was named as one of Ireland’s Best Managed Companies, the leading business awards programme led by Deloitte. This year, 129 indigenous companies were recognised at the awards where Around Noon was one of only 12 to achieve Platinum Standard for the first time, an accolade that marks seven consecutive years as a best managed company.

Gareth Chambers, CEO of Around Noon, said: “These awards are both important recognition of our growth story and a reflection of the remarkable team we have built at Around Noon.

Around Noon, one of the leading food-to-go manufacturers in the UK & Ireland, has collected a trio of awards in recent weeks as growth continues to accelerate across the business in Newry and London. Gareth Chambers, CEO of Around Noon, pictured at the Deloitte Best Managed Companies awards where the business was announced as a Platinum Winner

"We’re on an ambitious journey to scale and we’re driven by the passion and dedication of so many who are committed to taking each and every step with us. These awards are theirs and we couldn’t be more proud of the achievement of everyone involved.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad