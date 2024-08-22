According to director Conor Walls, apprenticeships in accountancy are emerging as a compelling alternative to University, providing hands-on experience, professional qualifications, and a direct route into the workforce without the burden of student loan debt (which recent figures show topped £5 BILLION in NI for the first time in 2023/24).

A leading accountancy firm has this morning issued a reassuring message to the thousands of students across Northern Ireland who today receive their GCSE results -that the traditional university route is NOT the only pathway to a successful and rewarding career.

The news comes as around 32,000 students in Northern Ireland receive their GCSE and some vocational qualification results today (Thursday).

As with last week's A-level results, it is expected that the number of top A* and A grades awarded may fall compared to 2023.

The vast majority of pupils will pick up their results at their school as, unlike A-levels, they cannot receive them online.

The Northern Ireland exam board, the Council for the Curriculum, Examinations and Assessment (CCEA), has signalled that results in 2024 are likely to return to pre-pandemic levels.

Today Lisburn-based Exchange Accountants is one of Northern Ireland’s leading digital accountancy firms and has been operating apprenticeship schemes now for three years, with great results, according to director Conor Walls.

“In today’s rapidly evolving job market, aspiring accountants are finding that Apprenticeships in accountancy are emerging as a compelling alternative to University, providing hands-on experience, professional qualifications, and a direct route into the workforce without the

burden of student debt,” said Conor.

Recently announced figures from the Student Loans Company (SLC), have revealed that

student loan debt in Northern Ireland topped £5 BILLION for the first time in 2023/24 - an

‘additional tax’ that Conor Walls believes graduates can well do without when they start full-

time employment.

“The level of student debt is now at a shockingly high level in Northern Ireland with the

average student setting out to repay their loan in 2024 owing around £27,700,” explained

Conor.

“This burden of debt is effectively an additional tax that our university students have to pay for

much of their working lives. So our message to all aspiring accountants is that university is not

the ‘be all and end all’ and there are really good apprenticeship schemes out there which

enable students to work while studying and earn while they learn.”

Looking at the potential benefits of an apprenticeship, its not hard to see why they are

emerging as an attractive alternative for learners and employers alike.

These advantages include:

Real-World Experience from Day One

An apprenticeship in accountancy offers individuals invaluable experience in the real-world environment from the start. Apprentices work alongside seasoned professionals, gaining practical skills and insights that are often not covered in academic settings.

This on-the-job training ensures that apprentices are not only learning the theoretical aspects of accountancy but also applying them in real-life scenarios, making them job-ready upon completion.

Apprenticeships provide a relatively debt-free route to gaining professional qualifications, allowing individuals to focus on their career development without the financial stress associated with university tuition fees and living expenses.

Professional Qualifications – Apprenticeships in accountancy are structured to provide recognized professional qualifications. These programs are designed in collaboration with industry bodies and employers, ensuring that the curriculum is relevant and up-to-date with the latest industry standards and practices.

Apprentices often have the opportunity to obtain qualifications such as the AAT (Association of Accounting Technicians) and ATT (Association of Tax Technicians) or progress towards CAI (Chartered Accountants Ireland), ACCA (Association of Chartered

Certified Accountants) or CTA (Chartered Tax Advisor) certifications.

Tailored Learning and Mentorship – Apprentices benefit from personalized learning and mentorship from experienced accountants who provide guidance, support, and industry insights. This mentorship is invaluable in helping apprentices navigate their career paths, build professional networks, and develop the soft skills essential for career advancement.

Conor Walls added that while ‘university remains a viable option for many, it is important to recognize that it is not the

only route to a successful career in accountancy’.

He adds: “Here at Exchange, we welcome both university graduates and apprentices, and find that the latter works really well for all parties.

"We have now had a number of staff complete their professional exams through apprenticeships and have absolutely no hesitation in advocating this as a viable, and in many ways advantageous, route for anyone considering a career in

accountancy or tax .”

Established in 2011, Exchange Accountants provides premier accountancy services and tax advice to a wide variety of locally based SMEs and individuals.

Exchange was the first accountancy practice in Northern Ireland to be recognised as a Xero Gold Partner – and in 2021, the company achieved Platinum Partner status with the market-leading cloud accountancy software provider.