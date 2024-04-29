Northern Ireland grocer and retailer becomes largest local platinum accredited business
Henderson Retail, the Henderson Group company which operates 107 Spar and Eurospar stores in Northern Ireland, has become the 10th organisation in Northern Ireland to achieve Platinum Investors in People accreditation.
The company has become the largest platinum accredited business in Northern Ireland, with almost 4,000 employees throughout its stores and support office in Mallusk, Newtownabbey.
Henderson Retail is the first company within the Group to attain the platinum status, with Henderson Wholesale and Henderson Foodservice being recognised with the Gold standard in 2023.
Investors in People Platinum accreditation reflects a culture of exceptional people management and is the highest accolade that can be achieved against the Investors in People Framework. It is only awarded to organisations that have demonstrated the very highest levels of people management practice aligned to strategy, ethos and values and is represented by just 6% of accredited organisations globally.
Henderson Group human resources director, Sam Davidson, said: “Henderson Retail has a hugely engaged team of colleagues, all of whom are dedicated to our company’s ambitions and values. Not only are they delivering exceptional work with store roll outs, improvements and upgrades throughout Northern Ireland, but they are motivated to develop their skills in line with their own and our company’s ambitions for the future.
“As a business, we are continuously investing in growth opportunities for our people, while upgrading our wellbeing initiatives which run through all levels of the company. We are proud to be recognised as one of the best places to work in Northern Ireland, with a workforce of around 5,400 throughout the entire Group.”
Paul Devoy, CEO of Investors in People, added: “We’d like to congratulate Henderson Retail. Platinum accreditation on ‘We Invest in People’ is a remarkable effort for any organisation, and places Henderson Retail in fine company with a host of organisations that understand the value of people.”
