Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Henderson Retail, the Henderson Group company which operates 107 Spar and Eurospar stores in Northern Ireland, has become the 10th organisation in Northern Ireland to achieve Platinum Investors in People accreditation.

The company has become the largest platinum accredited business in Northern Ireland, with almost 4,000 employees throughout its stores and support office in Mallusk, Newtownabbey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Henderson Retail is the first company within the Group to attain the platinum status, with Henderson Wholesale and Henderson Foodservice being recognised with the Gold standard in 2023.

Investors in People Platinum accreditation reflects a culture of exceptional people management and is the highest accolade that can be achieved against the Investors in People Framework. It is only awarded to organisations that have demonstrated the very highest levels of people management practice aligned to strategy, ethos and values and is represented by just 6% of accredited organisations globally.

Henderson Group human resources director, Sam Davidson, said: “Henderson Retail has a hugely engaged team of colleagues, all of whom are dedicated to our company’s ambitions and values. Not only are they delivering exceptional work with store roll outs, improvements and upgrades throughout Northern Ireland, but they are motivated to develop their skills in line with their own and our company’s ambitions for the future.

“As a business, we are continuously investing in growth opportunities for our people, while upgrading our wellbeing initiatives which run through all levels of the company. We are proud to be recognised as one of the best places to work in Northern Ireland, with a workforce of around 5,400 throughout the entire Group.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Henderson Retail, the Henderson Group company which operates 107 Spar and Eurospar stores in Northern Ireland, has become the 10th organisation in Northern Ireland to achieve Platinum Investors in People accreditation. Rachael Meenan, Mark McCammond, Gayle Clinghan, Kathy Simpson, Sam Davidson and Justine McGreevey from Henderson Group are pictured with Stephanie McCutcheon from Investors in People (centre) to receive the Platinum Investors in People Accreditation for Henderson Retail