Northern Ireland strength coaching company Hench has announced that it has trebled the floor space of its Belfast headquarters.

The company has moved from College Street to a 7,500 ft bespoke facility on Cromac Street.

Hench began in 2013 and has worked with over 5,000 members. It says it has benefitted from a unique approach to strength training transforming the traditional gym experience, focusing on strength training with a unique ‘Mind Over Matter’ approach.

Company founder Rory Girvan, said: "We are absolutely delighted to announce the opening of our new, state-of-the-art gym at 10-14 Cromac Street. With the addition of our new site, Hench now comprises over 7,500 ft of world-class facilities with modern, high-quality equipment reserved for each member during their sessions.

"Our services include personalised strength coaching, flexible habit coaching, progress tracking through technology, medical-grade body composition analysis, and wellness amenities like cryotherapy and infrared saunas as part of a private, modern ‘Lifting Club’. All these facilities support our members in their journey to achieving their unique goals while becoming stronger and healthier.”

Head strength coach Conor Johnson, explained: “Our target customers recognise the long-term benefits of strength training, but want to avoid the guesswork of going it alone and the hassle of commercial gyms. They lead busy lives and seek a fitness solution that integrates seamlessly into their schedules without adding friction.

The Hench team, including founder Rory Girvan and head strength Coach Conor Johnson, at their new premises on Cromac Street, Belfast

“Hench sets itself apart by offering small-group strength training (SGST) delivered by a world-class team and personalised programs, ensuring that members have reserved equipment and can train at times that suit their schedules. Additionally, our focus on overall health and technology integration for progress tracking offers a more comprehensive health solution.”

Hench isn’t satisfied with its growth and has ambitious plans for the future.

Rory said that the new premises is only the beginning: “Our immediate goal is to use Belfast as a primary market to test and refine our model through a hub-and-spoke growth strategy. This approach will allow us to establish a strong local presence before expanding to other major cities in the UK, Ireland, and beyond. We aim to scale our differentiated, premium experience, and flexible membership options to meet the evolving needs of our customers.”

Hench now has six staff and plans further recruitment in the future while retaining its focus on developing new and innovative approaches to fitness, strength, and mental health.

