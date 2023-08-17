Northern Ireland healthcare supplier, S&E CareTrade has revealed plans to expansion in Antrim.

S&E CareTrade is a family owned and run business, which has been dedicated to serving the healthcare sector since 1976. Initially established as a ‘one-stop shop’ for nursing homes, the company’s success is evident with its solutions now recognised in the global arena.

The company which employs 38 people, have witnessed strong growth over the last decade which has come from securing new distribution deals and the acquisition of other businesses.

The firm’s latest investment has seen the creation of a bespoke showroom for the exclusive ‘James Clement’ brand, which represents the height of luxury and quality for care home fit out. With over six large-scale care home fit out projects currently underway, this is a massive area of growth for the family business.

The expansion of the business has resulted in significant investment at their current site, as well as premises in the nearby industrial estate. Their continued growth means that the family are already considering future options for further expansion.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, councillor Mark Cooper recently visited the company’s head office in Rathenraw Industrial Estate for a tour of the facility and to learn more about the company’s product portfolio, including Ramblegard, an innovative ‘fall prevention and monitoring solution’, which is fast becoming one of the company’s leading brands.

Cllr Cooper said: “It is great to see a family-run business with its foundations deeply rooted within the Borough, thriving in this competitive sector. It is testament to the company’s unwavering innovation and their clear passion for improving patient care.”

The Council’s Economic Development Team are supporting them throughout the work.

Tim Hughes, managing director of S&E CareTrade, added: “Since moving our operations to Antrim over 23 years ago, we have found ourselves to be exceptionally well placed to serve the national and european markets.