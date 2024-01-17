Managing director of K&G McAtamney, Gordon McAtamney and commercial director at Henderson Foodservice, Mark Stewart-Maunder are pictured after announcing an exclusive supply deal between the two companies. It comes after the announcement of a £4.5M investment from Gordon McAtamney in the wholesale business, developing the company’s AA grade BRC approved premises in Ballymena into a 40,000 sq. ft. factory and introducing industry leading processing machinery, whilst creating an additional 40 jobs in the local area

An exclusive supply deal between Northern Ireland’s Henderson Foodservice and K&G McAtamney Wholesale Meats will support the local agri-business industry with multi-million-pound sales over the next five years.

Henderson Foodservice will become the exclusive supplier of K&G McAtamney Wholesale Meats in Northern Ireland, driving volumes of beef, pork, and lamb products that have been sourced from local farms, from McAtamney’s Ballymena factory to Henderson Foodservice’s over 4,500 hospitality customers.

It comes after the announcement of a £4.5million investment from Gordon McAtamney in the wholesale business, developing the company’s AA grade BRC approved premises in Ballymena into a 40,000 sq. ft. factory and introducing industry leading processing machinery, whilst creating an additional 40 jobs in the local area.

Mark Stewart-Maunder, commercial director at Henderson Foodservice, said: “This is a monumental step forward in our commitment towards our standing as a premier provider of top-quality, fresh meat in the foodservice industry. Our hospitality customers are looking for a premium product at an affordable cost, helping them afford the same to their own customers.

“K&G McAtamney Wholesale Meats is a name that is synonymous with excellence in our sector. Provenance and supporting the industry as a whole is a huge priority for us both and we are thrilled to become the exclusive supplier of their entire range of over 100 products, with Henderson Foodservice customers benefitting from the full range from March 2024.

“It means they will gain an enhanced product range to order from, while customers transferring from McAtamney’s will become Henderson Foodservice customers from Monday 22 January, and gain access to our thousands of products and services on offer, alongside our industry experts in the team.”

K&G McAtamney Wholesale Meats has been operating since 2000 and processes beef, lamb, pork and poultry on site in Ballymena, all sourced from local farmers.

Gordon McAtamney, managing director of K&G McAtamney Wholesale Meats, added: “We began as a small, family business but have always been ambitious with our future goals for the company, and have found much synergy with Henderson Group and their values as a whole.

“We are thrilled to enter into this agreement with Henderson Foodservice and to introduce their customers across Northern Ireland to our premium range of products in a couple of months, while affording our customers and staff with the array of products, services and expertise Henderson Foodservice provides from later this month.

“This announcement marks a significant milestone in our journey, opening the door to many opportunities to drive growth in the other areas of our business, while continuing to support and be part of the growth of our thriving sector.”

