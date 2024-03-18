Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Home Instead Belfast has been declared a ‘5 star’ employer, showing that care is a worthwhile career path to take.

The home care company’s employees have commended the firm due to factors such as top-quality training opportunities and supportive leadership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All employees of the home care company were invited to take part in an anonymous survey by independent employee engagement experts WorkBuzz. Home Instead Belfast is delighted to have received an impressive employee engagement score of 92, a rating that few companies achieve.

100% of care professionals said that they are proud to work for Home Instead, while 100% would also recommend Home Instead’s services.

Those who receive the company’s care were also surveyed, leading to exceptionally high satisfaction scores. This includes 100% of clients saying that their appointed care professional had an excellent understanding of their care needs, and 100% of clients also saying that their care professional takes an interest in them as a person.

The owners of Home Instead Belfast, Roger McLaughlin and Louise McLaughlin is calling for more people to come onboard and join the team who have praised the company for being a supportive employer. There are 20 care professional vacancies on offer for people who want to begin or further a career in care.

Home Instead Belfast has been declared a ‘5 star’ employer, showing that care is a worthwhile career path to take. Pictured are Louise McLaughlin, Abigail Duffy, Jade Adams and Roger McLaughlin

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roger explained: "I am thrilled that we have been recognised as a ‘5 star’ employer. It reflects how hard we work to ensure that our care professionals are happy and well-supported in their roles.”

Louise continued: “We put all our employees in a fantastic position to deliver quality care. I can’t wait to see our care professionals flourish further and make it possible for more older people in the area to stay living at home if they require care.”