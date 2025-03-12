Deanery Demesne Ltd has invested more than £30m and delivered over 135 homes with work continuing on a further 37 properties, supporting 118 construction roles locally and generating £18m of value to the economy

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Ireland home development company is continuing its multi-year, multi-million pound build programme at Deanery Demesne, Armagh, with funding support from Bank of Ireland UK.

Deanery Demesne Ltd has invested more than £30m, delivering over 135 homes which are already completed and occupied at the site, while work continues at pace to complete the latest planned phase, which will provide a further 37 properties at the extensive site. The development has supported 118 construction roles locally and generated £18m of value to the local economy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NOrthern Ireland's Deanery Demesne Limited, is continuing its multi-year, multi-million pound build programme at Deanery Demesne, Armagh, with funding support from Bank of Ireland UK. Pictured is William Armstrong, director, Deanery Demesne Ltd with Ciaran Lavery, senior business manager, Bank of Ireland UK, Jill Armstrong, director, Deanery Demesne Ltd and Stuart Draffin, director, Deanery Demesne Ltd

With demand for quality housing in the area high, Stuart Draffin from Deanery Demesne, explained: “Building high quality, sustainable homes with community connections is at the core of our ambition with the Deanery Demesne development and Bank of Ireland have been behind us and supporting that ambition from the very beginning.

“We set high standards in the finish in each and every home that we build, looking at every detail in the home to make it as welcoming for each new buyer and work with a range of local tradespeople to ensure each element of the build is delivered as expected.

“It’s been great to see the high demand for each phase as its been released which is testament to the quality of the build and the very accessible location for commuters and families.”

NOrthern Ireland's Deanery Demesne Limited, is continuing its multi-year, multi-million pound build programme at Deanery Demesne, Armagh, with funding support from Bank of Ireland UK. Pictured is William Armstrong, director, Deanery Demesne Ltd with Ciaran Lavery, senior business manager, Bank of Ireland UK, Jill Armstrong, director, Deanery Demesne Ltd and Stuart Draffin, director, Deanery Demesne Ltd

Ciaran Lavery, senior business manager, Bank of Ireland UK who is supporting Deanery Demesne, added: “We are delighted to have supported the team with the Deanery Demesne development to date and to continue working with them as the development continues to evolve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Investment in new residential development supports economic growth, both in terms of construction value but also in supporting prosperous communities. At Bank of Ireland, we are actively supporting housing construction across Northern Ireland and we are seeking more development opportunities in 2025.

“We work closely with our customers to help them achieve their business ambitions and growth potential and are keen to hear from developers of all sizes and scales to see how we can help them deliver more quality, sustainable homes in the local market.”