The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) gathered key business, political, and academic figures in Washington DC to discuss the evolving US-UK trade relationship, with Tina McKenzie advocating for Northern Ireland's role in any potential free trade deal

The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) held its annual business roundtable in Washington DC on Tuesday to coincide with events to mark St Patrick`s Day.

Following the meeting, Tina McKenzie, FSB`s UK Policy and Advocacy chair, said that Northern Ireland businesses should be able to benefit from any future potential US-UK Free Trade Agreement.

The FSB roundtable was the first major business engagement event held in Washington DC this week. Attendees from business, politics and academia were given an in depth briefing about the latest developments in Washington DC by John Simmons from the Roosevelt Group, who has vast experience of navigating the offices and corridors of the US Congress.

Gordon Lyons MLA, NI Communities Minister, Tina McKenzie MBE, FSB UK Policy and Advocacy chair, Emma Little-Pengelly MLA, NI deputy First Minister Roger Pollen, head of FSB NI at QUB event

Tina McKenzie said: “Since we were last in Washington, it is an understatement to say that a lot has changed. Last year, Northern Ireland`s First and Deputy First Ministers were taking early joint steps together in public engagement at the start of a new Northern Ireland Executive and were given a rapturous reception across Washington. Since then half the planet has gone to the polls with some nations voting to continue with the status quo and others voting for change.

“In the United States the 45th President was elected to be the 47th President. The election of President Trump has certainly seen the winds of change blowing through the hallowed corridors of Capitol Hill. Some might even describe it as a storm. Whatever your view of President Trump`s approach to doing politics, it is unarguable that he and his administration are operating at breakneck speed so it’s essential that business leaders act swiftly to establish relationships with key decision makers who will determine trade and economic policy for the next four years.

Attendees at FSB Washington roundtable with the Roosevelt Group in Washington DC

“With that in mind we were delighted to welcome John Simmons from the Roosevelt Group to give us a Washington insider`s view of the shifting political sands and a route map for engagement with the new administration in advance of FSB attending the White House today for President Trump`s St Patrick`s Day celebration and also with US officials and business leaders in the future.

“Northern Ireland sits in a unique space by having dual market access to both the whole of the UK Internal Market and the EU`s Single Market. We could be a gateway for international trade between the United States, UK and Europe.

“However as well as demonstrating ambition and extolling the benefits, we must also be wary of becoming the meat in the sandwich of a potential tariff war.