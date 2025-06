The Dormans Hospitality Group to open the new Blind Piglet, a 5,000 sq ft addition, creating 25 new jobs when the doors open in mid-March

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of Northern Ireland’s leading hospitality and entertainment businesses, Dormans Hospitality Group (DHG), has confirmed details of a major expansion of one of its premiere venues.

The Blind Piglet will be the latest addition to the group’s expanding range of facilities at the Dormans Bar complex in Magherafelt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new Blind Piglet 5 000 sq ft addition will create 25 new jobs when the doors open in mid-March and represents a substantial £750 000 investment in the entertainment complex by DHG.

During prohibition underground speakeasies were known as "blind pigs", the name pays homage to the rebellious spirit of the time with Dormans’ own twist of the ‘Piglet’ to reflect the fun and unique atmosphere which the new addition seeks to create.

Ryan McGlone, commercial director DHG said: “Over the last decade the Dormans complex in Magherafelt has evolved into one of the most popular venues in Northern Ireland culminating in the award of NI’s Best Live Music Venue in 2024.

"We are confident that the addition of The Blind Piglet will take our customer experience to a different level with its focus on an exciting mix of casual street food and live sport viewing alongside a variation on traditional Irish music and dancing running through the venue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Blind Piglet will be the latest addition to the group’s expanding range of facilities at the Dormans Bar complex in Magherafelt. Pictured overseeing the construction work are Henry McGlone, director, DHG and Andrew Neilson, bar Manager, Dormans. The new Blind Piglet 5 000 sq ft addition will create 25 new jobs when the doors open in mid-March and represents a substantial £750 000 investment in the entertainment complex by DHG

“At DHG we are committed to investing in our venues to provide a totally unique customer experience so for example when The Blind Piglet opens, patrons will be able to watch live sport on the largest outdoor screen currently available in Northern Ireland, and enjoy a rich mix of traditional Irish music and dance which will be unique to The Blind Piglet.”

DHG has expanded rapidly in recent years with the acquisition of The Plough Inn Hillsborough and the opening of Fiddlers Rest in Portglenone. Other DHG venues include Marys and Secrets in Magherafelt which has won Nightclub of the Year three years in a row and has attracted some of the world’s leading DJs.