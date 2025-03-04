Northern Ireland hotel Ballygally Castle is marking its 400th anniversary in style, announcing a £400,000 renovation programme to be completed later this month.

The investment kicks off a year of events and celebrations planned throughout 2025.

Included in the most recent investment from Hastings Hotels is the renovation of 18 Coastal Rooms and the Antrim Suite, including new carpets from Ulster Carpets and fabrics and furnishings throughout. The castle’s private dining space, the 1625 Room, has also been renovated, and the lounge furniture has been upgraded.

Ballygally Castle was built in 1625 by James Shaw and remained in his family until the early 1800s before being sold to the Agnew family for £15,400. The property was sold a number of times after this, before being purchased by Cyril Lord in the early 1950s who refurbished it as a hotel, it was then acquired by the late Sir William Hastings in 1966 for £40,000.

Over the last six decades, Hastings Hotels has invested over £8million in the beautiful coastal property to transform it into a luxurious castle hotel, whilst respecting the history of the original building and ensuring the upkeep of the distinctive character and position as Northern Ireland’s only 17th century building still being used as a residence today.

Howard Hastings, chairman of Hastings Hotels said: “We are delighted to mark 400 years of Ballygally Castle. This unique property, steeped in history, is the jewel in the crown of Hastings Hotels and continues to go from strength to strength.

"My father purchased the hotel almost 60 years ago, and since then we have continued to invest significantly to provide an enjoyable visitor

experience which includes a stunning location, luxurious accommodation, great food and not to forget our friendly resident ghost – Lady Isabella.

“We have a brilliant team of 60 employees who are at the heart of Ballygally Castle and the hotel continues to be a significant economic driver, generating £1.6m to the local economy every year and attracting visitors from across Northern Ireland and around the world.”

Scott Weatherup, general manager of Ballygally Castle said: “We are so excited to celebrate 400 years of our castle on the coast and have put together a special calendar of events to mark this momentous occasion including a murder mystery event, community BBQ and celebratory accommodation for our guests to avail of. We have also commissioned a timeline installation detailing some of the historic global events from over the last four centuries. It is fascinating and really shows the length of time that Ballygally Castle has been in existence – for example before the invention of the steam train, the American Declaration of Independence and even Shakespeare’s First Folio.

“With spring just around the corner, we’re looking forward to entering one of the busiest periods of the year and with the completion of our renovations, we’re excited to celebrate this landmark anniversary in style!”

