New Rare & Refined Collection, created in partnership with Midleton, Macallan and Michter’s will eclipse The Merchant’s famous Mai Tai, with cocktails priced up to £1,000 on the menu

The award-winning Cocktail Bar at Belfast’s famous five-star Merchant Hotel has created a collection of exclusive cocktails crafted with three icons of the whiskey world - Midleton, Macallan, and Michter’s.

Built around three extraordinary and rare whiskeys, with only a handful of bottles of each left worldwide, the trio of cocktails will offer a once-in-a-lifetime experience for cocktail and whiskey connoisseurs.

Starting from £785 and going right up to £1,000, the exquisite Rare & Refined Collection will be the most expensive cocktails ever served at The Merchant Hotel; exceeding the famous £750 Mai Tai, that gained The Merchant a place in the Guinness Book of Records for the world’s most expensive cocktail back in 2007.

To honour these three exceptional spirits spanning bourbon, Scotch and Irish whiskeys, the ingredients have been kept simple. Designed to enhance, and not overshadow, their rich and complex flavours.

The Merchant’s Rare & Refined Collection includes:

Michter’s 20 (£785) An ultra-premium American bourbon, aged for two decades, offering a luxuriously smooth profile with caramelized oak, dark cherry, and hints of vanilla and tobacco. It will be poured with Gammel Dansk Bitter Dram and Transatlantic Bitters.

Macallan 25 (£850) A legendary Scotch, aged to perfection in sherry-seasoned oak and known for its deep richness, velvety texture, layers of dried fruit, chocolate, and warming spice. It will be curated with Orange Cream, Riemerschmid Bitters and Elixir Liqueur.

Midleton Forêt de Tronçais (£1000) A masterpiece of Irish whiskey, aged in rare French Tronçais oak casks and delivering elegant notes of honey, toasted almonds and delicate spice. It will be served with Antica Formula and Dubonnet.

The Collection is part of a new Cocktail Menu, created by The Merchant’s exceptional team, led by The Merchant Bar’s general manager, Aaron Dugan and Cocktail Bar manager, Emily Doherty. Featuring a further 21 delectable drinks, priced from a markedly more affordable £14.95, each cocktail is named after its distinct flavour profile.

Amongst the drinks are Strawberry, a blend of Boatyard Vodka, Valentia Island Vermouth, Strawberry and Mint Balsamic, Strawberry Sorbet and Valdo Prosecco. The drink takes its inspiration from the classic Sgroppino and is one of two award-winning cocktails created by Emily Doherty for the prestigious 2024 World Class Ireland Competition.

Aaron Dugan, general manager at The Merchant Hotel Bar said: “We are proud to bring our unique collaboration with three icons of whiskey to life with The Rare & Refined Collection. These exceptional drinks have been crafted to create once-in-a-lifetime experiences to be savoured. The lucky few that get to try these drinks, will get to relish something truly special.

“And, for those that find the pricetag too rich, we have also created an exceptional collection of 21 cocktails, inspired by timeless classics, but with a unique Merchant twist. Named according to their flavour profile, the menu has been designed to help customers match their preferred flavour profiles to their choices. There truly is something to suit every taste.”

The award-winning Cocktail Bar at The Merchant is one of the most awarded cocktail bars in the UK and Ireland. Known for its innovation, the Cocktail bar is the first and only bar in Northern Ireland to be awarded a coveted ‘2 Pin’ status by the Pinnacle Guide, one of only 17 bars in the world. Described as the ‘Michelin Guide for Bars’ the Pinnacle Guide promotes the best cocktail venues across the world. The Merchant will officially receive its 2 Pin award later this month.