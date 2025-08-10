The housing association, which provides 6,000 homes to people throughout Northern Ireland and employs just over 320 people, has held Silver accreditation since 2005

Clanmil has been awarded a prestigious ‘Gold’ accreditation by Investors in People (IIP), the international standard for people management.

The housing association, which provides 6,000 homes to people throughout Northern Ireland and employs just over 320 people, has held Silver accreditation since 2005.

The Gold accreditation, which is only awarded to the top 28% of organisations assessed worldwide, was confirmed by an IIP assessor, Stephanie McCutcheon.

Clanmil progressed to Gold by staying firmly committed to delivering an ambitious people strategy, focusing on creating a workplace that lives the culture and values, investing in new roles and skills, hearing the colleague voice, and creating new performance and learning offers for all colleagues.

Karen Gilmore, Clanmil’s executive director of People and Organisational Development said: “The new Gold standard recognises all the hard work at all levels and departments to focus on the people in Clanmil over the past number of years, with a clear focus on colleagues and customers.

"All our colleagues play an important role in achieving and supporting the delivery of our goals. Everyone in Clanmil has continued to work hard, showing dedication, resilience, and commitment to our core purpose. We are really proud of this achievement and are excited to develop our people offer even further.”

Clanmil has been awarded a prestigious ‘Gold’ accreditation by Investors in People (IIP), the international standard for people management. Pictured is Karen Gilmore, executive director of People and Organisational Development at Clanmil with Carol McTaggart, group chief executive of Clanmil and Stephanie McCutcheon, IIP Assessor

Carol McTaggart, group chief executive of Clanmil explained: “This accreditation from IIP is testament to the highly motivated and engaged colleagues across Clanmil who turn up every day with passion, energy and enthusiasm to do the right thing.

"This award is recognition of our efforts to build a positive and people-centred workforce that can help us deliver our mission of providing homes for people to live well. Well done to the HR team who managed the accreditation process and thanks to all those who took part in the surveys and interviews.”