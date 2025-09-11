The new finance package, arranged with the support of Sensus Financial Advisory Ltd, underpins Apex’s continued commitment to sustainable development

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the largest housing associations in Northern Ireland has secured a new £35m revolving credit facility from Danske Bank that will support the development of energy-efficient homes across the region.

Regulated by the Department for Communities, Apex Housing Association delivers a diverse range of tenures, from general needs accommodation to specialist housing and support services for vulnerable communities. It is the third‑largest regulated housing association in Northern Ireland, managing over 7,000 homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new finance package, arranged with the support of Sensus Financial Advisory Ltd, underpins Apex’s continued commitment to sustainable development.

Starting in 2024, all new homes developed by Apex will target a minimum EPC (Energy Performance Certificate) rating of ‘A’, while striving to achieve over 90 per cent of existing stock upgraded to at least EPC ‘C’.

Roderick Canning, finance director at Apex, said: "Securing this facility from Danske Bank significantly strengthens our financing framework and will help us build more new homes across Northern Ireland. It reinforces our commitment to providing safe, energy-efficient, and sustainable homes for our communities."

Apex's strategic plan, 'More than Housing' (2023-26), focuses on five priorities: sustainable communities, high-quality energy-efficient homes, quality supported living, an efficient organisation, and skilled people. Key aspects include building more sustainable homes, fostering community development and tenant engagement, and promoting energy efficiency to combat fuel poverty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Apex Housing Association secures new funding facility from Danske Bank to support future development plans. Pictured is Roderick Canning, finance director at Apex with Claire McKeown, corporate relationship manager at Danske Bank

Claire McKeown, corporate relationship manager at Danske Bank, added: "We are delighted to provide this significant financial package to Apex to support them in the development of new energy efficient homes and investment in its existing housing.