Ballymena’s BeyondHR is celebrating a decade in business with ambitious growth and expansion plans

Ballymena HR consulting firm BeyondHR is marking 10 years in business with ambitious growth plans after a record-breaking 2023.

Spearheaded by chief executive officer Neil McLeese and chief operating officer Helen Hardy, the firm offers a range of services to SMEs across Northern Ireland and Scotland.

Last year, BeyondHR reported its best financial performance to date, fuelled by a significant surge in demand for professional outsourced HR and health and safety services throughout the nation.

Building on this success, Beyond HR has continued its expansion by welcoming six new recruits this year. Over the past five years, the firm has doubled its workforce and now employs 19 people across Northern Ireland and Scotland.

CEO, Neil McLeese expressed confidence in the company’s continued growth: “We are delighted to be celebrating 10 years of BeyondHR. This achievement is a testament to the hard work and excellence of our team alongside the support of our clients. Over the last decade, we are privileged to have worked alongside some great companies – many of which have been with us from the beginning and continue to work with us today.

“Our 10th anniversary is a very special moment as we celebrate a trio of major milestones. Since acquiring the business a decade ago, we have more than tripled our turnover, retained clients and the size of our team!

“Our ambition is to continue growing our business across the UK and Ireland while constantly improving our services – ultimately we want to be the best at what we do, providing support to our clients and field consultants across the regions we operate in.”

Last year, BeyondHR launched ‘BeyondSafety’ - a progressive, health and safety consultancy firm to help organisations safeguard their business and staff.

He continued: “We are proud to have great health and safety consultants on our team, so launching a dedicated health and safety resource felt like the next logical step for us.

“One of our value statements is ‘We’re People People’, which means we pride ourselves in our excellent customer service, building good working relationships and supporting our clients to provide them with the best HR and health and safety service possible.”

BeyondHR has also invested in a training programme with the aim of creating the HR leaders of tomorrow.

Chief operating officer, Helen Hardy, explained: “We are committed to investing in the future of our industry. This year we have launched our new trainee programme which is designed to cultivate the next generation of HR and health and safety professionals by providing hands-on experience and mentorship from our in-house experts. We have taken on six new talented trainees and look forward to seeing them achieve great success.”

By focusing on the future, BeyondHR ensures that the next generation of HR and health and safety professionals are well-equipped to meet industry demands.

Neil added: “Over the past decade, we have witnessed a monumental shift in the world of work, with organisations facing skill shortages and unprecedented challenges. At BeyondHR, our mission is to provide companies with the right training, guidance, and development to help them succeed and grow.