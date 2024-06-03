Watch more of our videos on Shots!

For the first time in the UK, energystore received a delivery of insulation product Neopor® BMB from Italian logistics company FERCAM with vehicles powered by HVO

Northern Ireland insulation manufacturer and installer energystore is breaking through barriers on its mission to reach net zero by receiving delivery of low carbon product Neopor® BMB on vehicles fuelled by Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO).

For the first time in the UK, the delivery of insulation product Neopor® BMB was completed by Italian logistics company FERCAM with vehicles powered by HVO, reducing up to 90% of the CO2 emissions emitted during transportation and throughout the supply chain compared to the use of fossil fuels.

Headquartered in Holywood, energystore designs, manufactures and installs insulation systems for floors, walls and roofs and is the leading supplier of high-performance EPS (expanded polystyrene) bead insulation products to the UK and Irish construction industry.

The HVO delivery was made to energystore’s Northampton factory, which is fully run on green gas and marks another significant step on the company’s Emission-less Mission, a strategy which will see the business invest £2million in measures to become net zero by 2028.

Combining climate protection and high-quality products, energystore uses Neopor® BMB for its energystore+ product range, which was launched in 2023. energystore+ uses sustainable biofuels at the raw material stage, a low-carbon alternative to fossil fuels that is independently verified by RedCert2, significantly reducing the amount of carbon emissions in residential or commercial buildings.

This innovative UK-industry first product range has been recognised by the Energy Company Obligation (ECO4), a UK government energy-efficiency scheme, designed to tackle fuel poverty and help reduce carbon emissions. This means the product range and all emissions associated with making it are carbon neutral.

Neopor® BMB is low-carbon, EPS rigid foam insulation which offers the same features as traditional insulation with added sustainability benefits. A biomass balance production approach combines renewable feedstock with traditional fossil feedstock, allowing more fossil fuels to stay in-ground. This protects the environment and climate by reducing CO2 emissions while still delivering the proven product quality and properties.

Connor McCandless, managing director of energystore, said: “The construction industry has a major role to play in the climate crisis and by producing lower or carbon neutral products, using more sustainable processes across logistics and energy usage and continuing to demand more of our industry, we will begin to see a significant difference for good.

“As a business we are very focused on achieving our Emission-less Mission and becoming net zero by 2028 so we are delighted to have taken the next step in achieving this by ensuring our already carbon neutral products are transported by HVO fuelled trucks.”