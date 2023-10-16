The launch of Crescent One by Aurient Ltd follows the £2.5m restoration of The Regency Belfast, which opened its doors in early 2022 and has welcomed guests including former US president Bill Clinton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An extensive regeneration project in South Belfast’s Crescent area has reached its second milestone, with the launch of Crescent One – a £1.5m venue for meetings and events.

Located on the Crescent within the Queen’s Quarter, the new space is tailored to accommodate parties up to 60 and offers a adaptable layout to suit corporate and private events including board meetings, corporate lunches, weddings and intimate private dining experiences. The new space pairs classic and contemporary interiors and features an impressive five metre banquet table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The launch of Crescent One is the second phase in a three-phase £7m regeneration plan from Aurient Ltd, a local investment house that’s pledged its commitment to breathe life back, which began in early 2021.

Pictured at the launch of Crescent One is Andrea Kieran, director, Aurient Ltd and Katie Jackson, business manager, Aurient Ltd. The launch of Crescent One, part of The Regency Collection, represents a £1.5 million investment from Aurient Ltd, and is phase two of the company’s three-phase £7 million regeneration project to breathe life back into South Belfast’s Crescent area

Aurient Ltd, run by husband-and-wife team Anthony and Andrea Kieran, has already significantly transformed the Crescent area. The journey began with a £2.5 million restoration of 11 & 12 Upper Crescent creating 5-star luxury accommodation, known as The Regency.

Following its official opening in 2022, The Regency has quickly established a reputation as one of Northern Ireland’s most luxurious places to stay, welcoming guests from across the globe, including former US President Bill Clinton, his wife and former US Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton, and Senator George Mitchell.

Commenting on the completion of Crescent One, Andrea Kieran, director, Aurient Ltd, said: “We are thrilled to reach this next milestone in our major regeneration of the Crescent area, which will further enhance the existing Regency hospitality offering, and firmly position Queen’s Quarter as a bustling and vibrant pocket of our city.

Pictured at the launch of Crescent One is Andrea Kieran, director, Aurient Ltd and Anthony Kieran, managing director, Aurient Ltd. Tailored to accommodate parties up to 60, the venue offers a fully adaptable layout to suit both corporate and private events

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our work is not yet complete, and we are gearing up to commence the final stage of this regeneration project through the redevelopment of 14 and 15 Upper Crescent. This third phase completes The Regency Collection by increasing our accommodation options, and introducing a food and beverage offering together with an exclusive wellness suite.”