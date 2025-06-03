Specialist copper supply chain partner Metelec has announced the launch of a new distribution facility in Belfast, offering improved convenience and delivery times for customers across Northern Ireland

Metelec has strengthened its relationship with ARO Logistics to open the operation in their new state-of-the-art 36,000 sq ft distribution facility in Newtownabbey, from which deliveries will be made across the country.

One of the UK’s largest distributors of copper bars, busbars, copper profiles and copper components, Metelec has a 47,973 sq ft head office in the West Midlands, England, as well as operating from another 35,000 sq ft distribution centre in Tullamore, Republic of Ireland.

The Newtownabbey centre will shorten delivery times for dozens of Northern Ireland customers, while increasing capacity and providing a convenient base for customer visits.

Tullamore will remain operational to serve Republic of Ireland-based customers.

Having a Northern Ireland base also offers the business tariff benefits as it moves its stock between England and Northern Ireland, improving the service for the whole of the island of Ireland.

Experienced sales professional Andrew Ellingham has been appointed to oversee operations in both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

He said: “I am very excited about this new role and helping Metelec to expand its offering across Northern Ireland, where there is huge potential.

“We already have more than £10 million of business across the island of Ireland. This new facility will allow us to grow further while offering an improved service and customers across Northern Ireland will see an immediate difference in delivery times.

“We will continue to focus on our core markets of power infrastructure around data centres and switchgear, but numerous other sectors will be targeted, including renewable energy.

“I’m really looking forward to meeting existing customers and to exploring new opportunities.

“Metelec is very progressive and everyone in the business is buying into the vision for the future. It is a fantastic place to work with an impressive culture.”

Andrew, from Northern Ireland, has worked in sales for more than 20 years, mostly recently as UK and Ireland account manager at Tata Steel UK.

Kevin Draper, managing director of Metelec, explained: “We have seen huge business growth and progression in recent years, significantly improving our physical distribution centre footprint and our turnover while transitioning from a traditional copper stockholder to a trusted supply chain partner.

“Northern Ireland is an important market for us due to the country’s long and established history as a metals and industrial powerhouse. We believe this Newtownabbey facility, alongside Andrew’s appointment, will be the springboard for huge success.”

Global demand for copper is at an all-time high due to decarbonisation policies and subsequent electrification, including electric vehicles, data centres and renewable energy. Copper is an essential metal in carrying the huge volumes of electricity required by these sectors, amongst others.