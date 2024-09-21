Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northern Ireland IT asset disposition and lifecycle management company Vyta has been presented with its King’s Award for Enterprise at a special reception hosted by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

Vyta CEO and founder Philip McMichael received the award from The Lord-Lieutenant of County Antrim, David McCorkell, at the event, which took place at Antrim Castle Gardens.

It was announced in May that the Mallusk-headquartered company had won the King’s Award for Sustainable Development, with Philip honoured by King Charles at a reception for the 2024 King’s Award recipients at Windsor Castle in July.

Vyta was one of only four companies from Northern Ireland to win what is the highest business honour in the United Kingdom, and one of two from Northern Ireland – and 29 across the UK – to be recognised for sustainable development in 2024.

Philip McMichael, CEO of Vyta, said: “Receiving the King’s Award was a major milestone for Vyta and a testament to the hard work and commitment of our dedicated team.

“We were thrilled to celebrate this achievement with Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, who provided us with fantastic support on our King’s Award journey. We appreciated the kind words from The Lord-Lieutenant of County Antrim, David McCorkell, and Councillor Neil Kelly, Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey.

Northern Ireland IT asset disposition and lifecycle management company Vyta has been presented with its King’s Award for Enterprise at a special reception hosted by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council. Pictured at the reception at Antrim Castle Gardens are (from left) Faye Thomas, Vyta chief commercial officer, Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, councillor Neil Kelly, Philip McMichael, Vyta CEO and founder, The Lord-Lieutenant of County Antrim, David McCorkell, Paul Boyd, Vyta assistant operations manager and longest serving employee, and Giles Ward, Vyta chief operations officer

“Vyta is committed to sustainable practices, and our King’s Award success reinforces our mission to help businesses maximise the lifespan of IT equipment while minimising environmental impact.”

The Lord-Lieutenant of County Antrim, David McCorkell, who spoke at the reception, explained: “Vyta is a very worthy winner of a King’s Award for Enterprise for Sustainable Development. This award is recognised across the world. It is great to see a local company receiving this award and congratulations to all at Vyta.”

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, councillor Neil Kelly, added: “I was delighted to host this reception for the Vyta team in recognition of their remarkable commitment to sustainability and their dedication to helping businesses reduce their environmental impact.

“The King’s Award is the most prestigious business award in the UK and the Vyta team are well-deserved winners given their global presence and inspiring business model. I wish them continued success in their goal of creating a more sustainable world.”

Since its inception in 2001, Vyta has championed sustainable practices, maximising the lifespan of IT equipment by collecting, refurbishing, recycling and reselling redundant IT for customers in over 50 countries globally.