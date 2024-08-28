Northern Ireland ladies clothing shop has been recognised as 'a model’ business
A Northern Ireland ladies clothing shop has been recognised as 'a model’ business.
Winsome Lady in Ballymoney recently won the Overall Independent Retailer Award for 2024 in the High Street Hero Northern Ireland Awards with the town also being named High Street of the Year for a second year.
In a statement TUV leader Jim Allister congratulated Ballymoney on retaining the title and has praised local businesswoman Winnie Mellot as ‘a model of how some were able to adapt and overcome' following Covid.
He said: “Huge congratulations are due to the businesses of Ballymoney for winning the prestigious title of High Street of the Year with The Winsome Lady and owner Winnie Mellot deserving particular applause after obtaining the Independent Retailer Award.
“Ballymoney is a great place to shop and it’s fantastic to see that recognised in this fashion. But I’m sure none of the businesses will quarrel with me highlighting the very particular and special success of Winnie Mellot’s shop.
“While Covid has ravaged many businesses across not just Northern Ireland but the globe, The Winsome Lady is a model of how some were able to adapt and overcome using the power of technology to bring its products to a new and appreciative audience.
“However, it is heartening to read Winnie recognise the key role of local community spirit and the importance of promoting each other. This team spirit is a key element in the success of businesses in Ballymoney and I am delighted that it has been recognised in this fashion.”
Agreeing local TUV councillor Jonathan McCauley, added: “This is deserved recognition for the businesses of the town which have battled through a difficult period to achieve this success. I want to congratulate them all, particularly Winnie Mellot.
"When independent business thrives we all benefit as money flows into the local community. The Winsome Lady is an excellent example of this as due to its success they have been able to treble their staff.”
In response owner Winnie Mellot credits the success to a number of factors, including the power of the internet.
