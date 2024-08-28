Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

New Orleans-born brand Popeyes will bring spirit of Louisiana to Lesley Forestside Shopping Centre and crowds are expected to descend vying to be the first to get their hands on the iconic Chicken Sandwich range

The New Orleans-born fried chicken brand Popeyes has confirmed that it will open the doors of its first restaurant in Northern Ireland next month.

Based at Unit 36 at Lesley Forestside Shopping Centre, the world-famous chicken restaurant is gearing up to give chicken lovers a taste of Louisiana hospitality on opening day on on Friday, September 20 at 11am, with celebrations including food giveaways, live performances and special appearances.

The Belfast restaurant has created 90 local jobs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The New Orleans-born fried chicken brand Popeyes has confirmed that it will open the doors of its first restaurant in Northern Ireland next month

Since its arrival to the UK in November 2021, Popeyes has opened more than 50 locations. The brand intends to double the size of its current estate and create more than 2,000 jobs with plans for 30 new restaurants, drive-thrus and delivery kitchens in 2024 including this Belfast opening.

The first three people in the queue on the opening day will win free Chicken Sandwiches for a year - and the brand is also generously doubling its usual queue giveaways, with the first 50 people in the queue winning a free Chicken Sandwich plus exclusive merch.

Crowds are expected to descend on Lesley Forestside Shopping Centre as eager fans of the brand vye to be the first to get their hands on the the iconic Chicken Sandwich range, Hot Wings, Tenders, original Southern biscuits and gravy, and Cajun rice.

Tom Crowley, CEO at Popeyes UK, said: “We’re incredibly excited to have landed in Northern Ireland – a region we’ve had our eyes on for some time. The Belfast opening represents the start of our commitment to the island of Ireland – it’s only the beginning of our plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We plan to bring the spirit of New Orleans to our opening experience and are looking forward to welcoming existing fans and those trying for the first time. Lesley Forestside Shopping Centre has great potential for our first restaurant on the island of Ireland with a great catchment area for families, students and young professionals.”

Margaret McClelland, centre manager at Lesley Forestside Shopping Centre, added: “There’s already been a lot of interest in Popeyes’ arrival to the Centre and we are delighted to welcome the brand as one of our newest food retailers.