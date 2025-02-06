Stuart Gilmore managing director, Aine Tyrrell, partner, healthcare and Patrick Mullarkey, head of healthcare at O’Reilly Stewart Solicitors in Belfast

The two appointments at O’Reilly Stewart Solicitors will play a key role in supporting the growth of the Belfast city centre business which now has over 50 staff

Northern Ireland law firm O’Reilly Stewart Solicitors has announced the appointment of Stuart Gilmore as its new managing director .

The Belfast firm has also made a significant new addition to its healthcare department with the recruitment of solicitor Aine Tyrrell as a partner.

A partner within the practice since 2012 and with almost 30 years’ experience, Stuart will now lead the company as it continues to grow, building on the strength and expertise of the senior leadership team.

Commenting on his appointment Stuart said: “I am looking forward to the opportunity of developing and expanding the business and each department as we continue to enhance our services for our clients.

"I have had the privilege of working under some of Belfast’s most experienced and skilled solicitors including Garrett O’Reilly, Brian Stewart, and Joe Moore during my career here and I am excited about using that experience to support O’Reilly Stewart’s continued growth.”

Having qualified as a solicitor in 2009, Aine specialises in healthcare law and medical negligence litigation and has acted for clients in a diverse range of clinical negligence cases with extensive litigation experience.

Welcoming Aine’s appointment Patrick Mullarkey, head of healthcare at O’Reilly Stewart Solicitors, explained: “Aine is a fantastic addition to our team. Having previously worked with Aine for many years, her appointment is great news for our business and for the clients we represent.

"She brings a wealth of knowledge, expertise and experience to the table and I am looking forward to working closely with her as we develop and enhance our client services. Joining a dynamic and growing healthcare department, Aine’s presence and contribution will be a considerable asset to our solicitors, trainees and staff.”

Aine added: “O’Reilly Stewart is a highly respected firm with an exemplary Healthcare department. It has one of the most experienced and talented clinical negligence teams in Northern Ireland, recognised as such by the Ranking Directories and this is a very exciting opportunity for me to join as a partner.

"I look forward to using my experience in the litigation sector to deliver exceptional service to our clients and contribute to the growth and continued success of the business.”