Northern Ireland law firm building a bright future as it takes up new home in historic building
Law firm Millar McCall Wylie has relocated to the striking Victorian-era Printworks building in Belfast’s Queen Street, creating what it calls ‘a solid foundation’ for its future.A major investment for the multi-specialism firm, it is the first tenant at the five-storey red brick warehouse, which has undergone extensive restoration by owners Angus Properties.Over 45 staff will occupy the Printworks base providing legal expertise in areas including corporate, financial, real estate, media, commercial, employment, family/matrimonial, data protection and insolvency. Around 15 residential property and private client specialists will continue to work from the firm’s longstanding successful east Belfast site in Ballyhackamore. The firm has plans to grow its employee base across both sites by a further 20% in the next three years.
Christopher McCandless, chief operating officer at Millar McCall Wylie, led the project: “We wanted to find a city centre location that was easily accessed, but importantly, also reflected that we are a progressive firm with long established roots in Belfast. That considered, The Printworks couldn’t be more a perfect choice for us. It is an iconic building steeped in heritage which has been restored beautifully to combine the original industrial aesthetic with striking modern design.“The open plan office space is filled with natural light and we have created several soundproof pods and breakout areas for privacy. Other standout features include the cast iron columns, original exposed ceiling joints, a glass fronted elevator and an outdoor terrace. We believe it will make the perfect setting for our team to grow and I would like to thank our design team and all our contractors and suppliers who have worked tirelessly to bring our vision for The Printworks to life.”
Millar McCall Wylie worked with design company Seeing Things on the project, whose input guided much of the aesthetic in the new offices. Creative director Justine Dellaway, explained: “Conceptually, the intent was to give the space grown up style whilst injecting an expressive, youthful feel to reflect the forward-thinking nature of the firm. Colour coordinated signage and artwork reflects the building’s industrial heritage and celebrates both the history and the future of The Printworks.”
Coming a year after the appointment of Jan Cunningham to managing partner, the relocation is one of many steps Millar McCall Wylie has taken to continue to attract and retain talent.
“Securing and moving into The Printworks building has taken an incredible amount of planning and is momentous for us as a firm,” added Jan Cunningham.“We know we have the best legal talent working for us and that’s why we continue to experience ongoing growth. Ensuring those people are motivated and fulfilled is our absolute focus and this building will provide a fantastic backdrop for them to keep delivering for our clients. We’re also aware that the physical working environment is only one aspect of an employee’s experience with us – so we intend to promote employee wellbeing to ensure our people continue to thrive.“This move is really about continuing to build on the solid foundation which has been created and to look to Millar McCall Wylie’s future. I would like to thank everyone who has supported the move and look forward to this next chapter for the firm.”
