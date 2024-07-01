Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Millar McCall Wylie first tenant to move into restored Printworks building in Belfast city centre

Law firm Millar McCall Wylie has relocated to the striking Victorian-era Printworks building in Belfast’s Queen Street, creating what it calls ‘a solid foundation’ for its future.A major investment for the multi-specialism firm, it is the first tenant at the five-storey red brick warehouse, which has undergone extensive restoration by owners Angus Properties.Over 45 staff will occupy the Printworks base providing legal expertise in areas including corporate, financial, real estate, media, commercial, employment, family/matrimonial, data protection and insolvency. Around 15 residential property and private client specialists will continue to work from the firm’s longstanding successful east Belfast site in Ballyhackamore. The firm has plans to grow its employee base across both sites by a further 20% in the next three years.

Christopher McCandless, chief operating officer at Millar McCall Wylie, led the project: “We wanted to find a city centre location that was easily accessed, but importantly, also reflected that we are a progressive firm with long established roots in Belfast. That considered, The Printworks couldn’t be more a perfect choice for us. It is an iconic building steeped in heritage which has been restored beautifully to combine the original industrial aesthetic with striking modern design.“The open plan office space is filled with natural light and we have created several soundproof pods and breakout areas for privacy. Other standout features include the cast iron columns, original exposed ceiling joints, a glass fronted elevator and an outdoor terrace. We believe it will make the perfect setting for our team to grow and I would like to thank our design team and all our contractors and suppliers who have worked tirelessly to bring our vision for The Printworks to life.”

Millar McCall Wylie worked with design company Seeing Things on the project, whose input guided much of the aesthetic in the new offices. Creative director Justine Dellaway, explained: “Conceptually, the intent was to give the space grown up style whilst injecting an expressive, youthful feel to reflect the forward-thinking nature of the firm. Colour coordinated signage and artwork reflects the building’s industrial heritage and celebrates both the history and the future of The Printworks.”

Coming a year after the appointment of Jan Cunningham to managing partner, the relocation is one of many steps Millar McCall Wylie has taken to continue to attract and retain talent.