Northern Ireland law firm McCay Legal has acquired Londonderry’s AD McClay & Company Solicitors in a deal which will grow the firm’s headcount to 20 and enhance the variety of its practice areas.

With offices in Londonderry, Omagh, Strabane and Manchester, McCay Legal was founded in 2014 by managing director, Gareth McCay, and offers services to businesses and individuals and has grown from a niche employment law practice to a full range law firm specialising in commercial law, property, personal injury, wills and probate.

The addition of AD McClay will see McCay Legal grow further with the additional four solicitors to its team.

The deal will see former AD McClay partners Neville Kerr and Charles Kane remain with McCay Legal which will also trade from the firm’s existing premises on Limavady Road.

AD McClay has been providing legal services since 1984, having initially been set up by Don McClay who was a partner in the firm until his retirement.

Commenting on the deal, Gareth McCay, said: “Our industry is going through huge changes, particularly in the north west where there is a skills deficit so we have been open to merging our practice enable us to continue our growth.

"When we were approached with this opportunity, we were attracted by the range of services that AD McClay offers as well as the skillset and experience of its staff.

“I am delighted that Neville and Charles will remain with the firm and I look forward to working alongside them. This is a fantastic opportunity for our staff to learn from their vast experience in the industry.

"Together with Don McClay they have built a business that has been hugely successful and they are held in high esteem within the legal fraternity. The acquisition of AD McClay enables us to provide a wider range of services and means we can now service all of the UK and Ireland.”

Neville Kerr added: “We are delighted with the arrangement that has been reached with McCay Legal which will facilitate the ongoing provision of legal services to our many valued and loyal clients whom it has been a privilege to serve over almost four decades building on the business founded and established by Don McClay.

"With the increased resources provided by our dedicated staff now within the McCay Legal family we anticipate the continuation and growth of the business providing a high quality and extensive range of legal services for existing and new clients.”