DWF bosses delighted with financial results with Belfast manager praising staff for ‘milestone achievement’ adding ‘I am incredibly proud’

Global law firm DWF, which has offices in Belfast, has revealed its net revenue increased by 14%, from £380million to £435million.

According to its financial results for the year ending 30 April 2024, all three divisions achieved increases in net revenue.

Sir Nigel Knowles, chief executive officer of DWF, said: “This is an excellent performance for our business and provides further evidence that our integrated legal management approach is helping us win with our clients. We have achieved continued profitable growth despite macroeconomic

Julie Galbraith, managing partner of DWF in Belfast praises financial results for the year ending 30 April 2024

uncertainty, which is testament to the exceptional service our colleagues provide, and the trust placed in them by our clients.”

Other group highlights this year included:

Insurance Services saw the fastest growth at 24%, driven in part by the successful addition of

Whitelaw Twining in Canada. Commercial Services grew by 8% organically, despite a challenging transactional market, while Legal Operations also grew by 8%.

DWF also secured more than 30 legal panel appointments or reappointments including with BT, Tesco, Aspen Insurance and Cadent Gas Limited.

Their Net Promoter Score, an industry benchmark of how likely clients are to recommend to others, increased from +62 to +67.

They promoted 33 colleagues to partner, or to a higher career level within partnership structure. In total, more than 220 colleagues were promoted across the business in their January promotions.

In addition to our internal promotions, we made a further 25 lateral hires at partner level.

Julie Galbraith, managing partner of DWF in Belfast, explained: “I would like to thank our team in Belfast for their hard work and dedication. Our combined efforts have not only bolstered our regional presence but also reaffirmed our commitment to providing exceptional service to our clients. This year saw us handle large-scale, high-profile transactions, including the purchase of Forestside and Bloomfield shopping centres, and welcome significant new hires like our energy consultant, Alan Bissett.

“A milestone achievement was partnering with our client, BT Group, to launch a new SQE route, offering students in Northern Ireland the opportunity to qualify in England and Wales without relocating. I am incredibly proud of what we have accomplished in Belfast and as a business overall.”

Knowles added: “This past financial year was marked by the completion of our take-private transaction with Inflexion. At the time, we said that Inflexion’s investment would help us to go faster in the pursuit of our strategic goals and we are already seeing that come true. In recent weeks we announced our first M&A transaction since the Inflexion investment with the intended acquisition of leading Australian claims management business, Proclaim.