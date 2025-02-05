Northern Ireland lecturer aims to inspire women in male-dominated industries after winning Great British Businesswoman Award
A lecturer from Northern Ireland has been honored with the prestigious Great British Businesswoman Award.
Aine McGreeghan from Newtownards scooped the Engineering & Manufacturing category Award from a shortlist of six women from across the UK.
The Award was presented to the South Eastern Regional College (SERC) lecturer at a glittering event in London last month.
Reflecting on her achievement, Aine said: “I am delighted with the award. It is refreshing, not just to be nominated, but to win at an event that is all about women supporting women, particularly as females are under-represented in engineering and manufacturing. I hope this award acts as inspiration to other women working in sectors which are traditionally male dominated.”
Aine, has worked at SERC since 2013 and is currently principal lecturer in the School for Engineering and Science. Prior to moving to education, she enjoyed a 16-year career in the manufacturing industry. In 2019, she was awarded the Biggar Prize for achieving the highest marks in the Post Graduate Certificate in Education (PGCE) at Ulster University.
A passionate advocate for diversity, Aine has made significant strides in promoting the representation of women and underrepresented groups in the Engineering and Manufacturing sectors. Notably, she spearheaded the development of an Industry 4.0 Foundation Degree to meet industry demands and has fostered enterprise skills among students through Cutting Edge, a SERC student company.