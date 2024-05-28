Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Boasting 30,000 downloads and 5,000 monthly active users, the app by Banbridge’s Clearhill offers coin-operated kids rides and play machines powered by the FunHub app

Northern Ireland leisure vending firm Clearhill is marking a successful year of revolutionising traditional retail industry with new app.

FunHub, powered by the Banbridge firm, is a next-generation brand offering a wide selection of coin-operated kids rides and play machines powered by the new app.

Now celebrating its first birthday, the FunHub app serves as a bridge between Clearhill and their customers providing a platform for engagement and interaction whilst offering additional value such as cashback and exclusive offers.

John McAreavey, director at Clearhill, explained: "At Clearhill, we envisioned a new era of consumer engagement, and FunHub is the embodiment of that vision. Our app is not just about entertainment; it's about building lasting connections with our customers through loyalty rewards and discounts."

The transition to the FunHub brand was completed in May 2023 after a 15-week project which included the inaugural ‘Kiddie Ride’ being activated using the new app and the 'Football Bus’ at Rushmere Shopping Centre in Craigavon showcasing the app's capabilities.

John explained: "As consumer habits evolve, so must we. FunHub addresses the shift towards a cashless society and the growing emphasis on mindful spending, providing value-packed experiences that resonate with our audience.”

With over 215,000 app vends in March 2024 for their Kiddie Rides alone, Clearhill recognises the immense engagement potential and leverages this data to refine and expand its offerings under the new brand. The diverse range of FunHub machines caters to various age groups, including kiddie rides, prize games and sweets and toy vending.

Currently boasting 30,000 downloads and 5,000 monthly active users across the UK and Ireland, the app has become a staple in modern retail entertainment.

Clearhill's commitment to innovation extends beyond its digital endeavours, with FunHub Children's Rides and prize games sourced from leading global manufacturers, recently purchasing 100 new interactive rides in Q1 2024, designed to capture the imagination of the children using them. Continual investment ensures Clearhill remains at the forefront of retail & leisure options, aligning with evolving consumer trends.