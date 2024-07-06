Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Antrim circular manufacturer Camden Group is continuing its commitment to sustainability after being buoyed by a recent UK award.

One of the largest suppliers of uPVC windows and doors in the UK & Ireland, Camden has set itself apart in producing an 80% recycled product.

The company has been a market leader in uPVC products over the past four decades and has invested heavily in recycling processes to produce its range of frames, ensuring the best quality and helping secure a sustainable future.

The Antrim firm’s credentials earned it the title of Sustainable Manufacturer of the Year in the recent 2024 Made in the UK Awards, receiving praise from the judges for its circular manufacturing approach, with its processes diverting up to 160 tonnes of old uPVC frames diverted from landfill every week.

Camden was also part of Manufacturing NI’s recent Anchor High leadership summit in Newcastle, with sales director Mark McEvoy sharing insight on navigating ESG in the industry.

As a family-run business, Camden is also heavily invested in the local community and has partnered with Antrim Grammar School, to fund the development of an electric kit car as part of the F24 Greenpower series, with students building the car in an effort to inspire the next generation of engineers in sustainable technology.

George McCann and Mark Lavery, production managers at Camden's Recycling Plant with the regional Made in the UK Award

Green initiatives have also been introduced in the day-to-day operations on the factory floor, with an upgrade to a fleet of all-electric forklifts powered by lithium-ion batteries, which have a longer life and are more energy efficient. The business has also had its ISO 14001 international accreditation in environmental management systems renewed recently.

Camden Group owner and chairman Brian Lavery, said: “We are geared up for a greener future thanks to our circular manufacturing practices which are receiving rightful recognition in recent awards.

“We hope that our products will continue to make an impact as Northern Ireland eyes its carbon reduction targets and the need for more housing.