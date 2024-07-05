Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

AbbeyAutoline secures acquisition of family-owned Downs Insurances' customer book of business

AbbeyAutoline has announced the acquisition of Down Insurances’ customer book of business as part of its major expansion plan to strengthen its position as Northern Ireland’s largest insurance broker.

The deal marks the second acquisition by AbbeyAutoline within a week, following the recent purchase of Lisnaskea-based Martin Carey Insurance’s customer book of business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The acquisitions of Down Insurances and Martin Carey Insurance are part of AbbeyAutoline’s ambitious growth plans to expand its customer footprint and enhance its commercial insurance service offerings within the Northern Ireland marketplace.

AbbeyAutoline has announced the acquisition of Down Insurances’ customer book of business as part of its major expansion plan to strengthen its position as Northern Ireland’s largest insurance broker. Pictured is Julie Gibbons, managing director AbbeyAutoline

Since its launch in 2020, following the integration of Abbey Insurance and Autoline, AbbeyAutoline has also acquired family-owned BMG Insurance in 2022.

The family-owned brokerage, based in Downpatrick, Co. Down, was established in 1983 by Michael Kearney and is known for its Commercial insurance expertise, as well as a wide range of personal and medical insurance products.

Julie Gibbons, managing director of AbbeyAutoline said: “We are thrilled to announce the acquisition of Down Insurances’ customer book of business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This acquisition, along with the recent addition of Martin Carey Insurance, significantly strengthens our presence in the Northern Ireland marketplace and reinforces our commitment to delivering exceptional service and value to our growing customer base.

“We’re delighted to welcome the Down Insurances team into the AbbeyAutoline family and together we will continue to provide exceptional service and comprehensive insurance solutions to our valued customers.”

“We want to assure all current customers of Down Insurances that their existing insurance policies and payment arrangements will remain unaffected throughout this process. We are committed to maintaining the highest standards of customer service and ensuring a smooth transition for everyone involved.”

Jonathan Kearney, managing director of Down Insurances Ltd., added: "Joining forces with AbbeyAutoline is a positive move for our customers and our dedicated team of sales advisors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This acquisition ensures our clients will continue to enjoy the exceptional service they’ve come to know, now with the added benefit of AbbeyAutoline’s extensive range of Personal and Commercial insurance products from the world’s leading insurers.

“Throughout this transition, we will ensure that all existing policies and payment arrangements remain unaffected, maintaining the highest standards of service our clients expect.”