Dozens of suppliers from across the UK and Europe visit the Wrightbus factory in February to hear how the firm’s continued growth will create of up to 1,000 new supply chain jobs in the next two years

Northern Ireland zero-emission bus manufacturer Wrightbus has issued a rallying cry to industry partners as it ramps up production for another record-breaking year.

Dozens of suppliers from across the UK and Europe have visited the Wrightbus factory in February to hear how the firm’s continued growth will act as a shot in the arm for the manufacturing sector, with the expected creation of up to 1,000 new supply chain jobs in the next two years.

Bosses at the Ballymena-based firm revealed they expect to produce an extra 200 buses a year over the next 24 months. Numbers will increase to 1,200 this year and then again to 1,400 in 2026 – a record in the company’s proud history of bus manufacture.

Wrightbus CEO Jean-Marc Gales said supply chain partners were vital for Wrightbus and its sister company NewPower to achieve their ambitious growth targets.

He called on partners to start building capacity now in anticipation of the increased production schedule.

“Our supply chain is vital to the success of Wrightbus,” said Mr Gales. “We have a strong network of partners who match our desire for quality, reliability and innovation, with a firm focus on the needs of our customers and it was fantastic to see many of them together at the factory.

“We have an exciting few years ahead of us but to achieve the growth we’re aiming for we need to ensure our partners understand what we’ll be asking of them in terms of capacity, efficiency, product development and technology advancements.”

Wrightbus, which was last year named as the fastest growing bus manufacturer in the UK and Europe, currently supports supply chain partners in 47 counties across the UK and multiple locations across Europe including France, Belgium, Germany, Turkey the Netherlands and the Republic of Ireland.

“We’ve invested into our growth significantly over the last 12 months, with more staff in Ballymena, new facilities for NewPower in Bicester, and a European service centre in Brühl to ensure we have operational capacity to exceed customer demand.

