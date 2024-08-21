Staff at County Tyrone O&S Doors sends first shipment from Benburb to a new customer in Chicago in deal worth a potential £5m and which will create 20 jobs

Northern Ireland door designer and manufacturer O&S Doors has made its first significant breakthrough in the US market.

The County Tyrone firm has sent an initial shipment from its 410,000 sq ft base at Syerla Road in Benburb to a customer in Chicago which supplies doors on a large scale to multi-family apartments on the west coast.

O&S sales & marketing director and part-owner Tim Dillon believes the deal has the potential for around £5 million of additional revenues a year and lead to the recruitment of at least 20 new staff. It could also be the catalyst for a series of new orders in the States.

Tim explained: “This is a massive breakthrough for us after many months of hard graft. We previously operated exclusively within the UK and Ireland, and while we did consider expanding into Europe, we felt the American market would offer us the more lucrative opportunities.

“I reached out to a number of companies, but then started dialogue with a supplier in Chicago.

“We sent them samples, we did testing, and then they placed this first order a few months ago.

“We created new materials for them, so it’s taken a bit of time, but now the first containers are leaving today.”

The firm has also made progress with a large distributor about coverage across the whole US as well as Canada.

Tim continued: “It’s all based on this first order and how it develops, but it’s exciting. The customer we’re supplying in Chicago inspected doors from Vietnam, China and US suppliers.

“And while we weren’t the cheapest and our lead times are obviously much greater given our location, what swung it for O&S was our quality and service, which is a tremendous endorsement.

“As well as myself and the sales team, many other people in the O&S business have been central to this success, from those researching transport and logistics to those actually making the doors on the shop floor. It’s been a monumental team effort.”

O&S provides more than 60,000 door styles and finish combinations a week for kitchen, bedroom and bathroom cabinet products.

Its most recent set of accounts (up to December 2022) show that revenues increased from £45.3 million to £48.9 million while pre-tax profit rose from £4.4m to £6.5m.