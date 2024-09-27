Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Belfast-based façade specialist Spanwall has won a major national manufacturing award.

At this year’s Engineering & Manufacturing Awards, Spanwall was presented with the Digital Innovation Award for its Smart Manufacturing initiative. These awards celebrate the trailblazers of UK engineering and manufacturing, and the companies and individuals that are shaping the future of industry. The event in London was attended by around 300 manufacturing and engineering professionals from across British industry.

The judges praised Spanwall’s entry as “a great example of the way in which digital technologies can be used to drive manufacturing efficiency”. David Clark, managing director of Spanwall, said, “These awards do a fantastic job of recognising and promoting innovation and excellence across the best of UK industry.

"To win the Digital Innovation Award is a huge accolade for Spanwall and is a real credit to our design and manufacturing teams at every level of our business. We are also delighted to wave the flag for Northern Ireland in this specialist area! “We are committed to digital transformation and believe it is fundamental to delivering our core values of innovation, safety and quality to our customers, architectural specifiers, and most importantly, to building owners and occupiers.”

Spanwall manufactures sheet metal façade solutions for some of the world’s most iconic architectural landmarks, as well as buildings across the public and private sectors, and large-scale refurbishment projects. The Digital Innovation Award was presented for Spanwall’s market-leading Smart Manufacturing initiative, which has applied digital technology to streamline processes and workflows. The new technology also allows the live tracking of every component part through each stage of design and manufacturing, delivering real-time reporting for improved efficiency and a completely new level of customer communication, transparency and traceability.

The digital system allows Spanwall to create and test new cladding designs for its customers more efficiently, whilst optimising manufacturing resources and significantly increasing overall capacity. The Smart Manufacturing project represents a significant investment for Spanwall. It has generated shorter lead times and cost reductions of around 80% for digital prototyping of sheet metal components.

