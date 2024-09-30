Northern Ireland medical device manufacturer reports significant progress in carbon reduction and sustainability goals
Leading Northern Ireland-based medical device manufacturer Eakin Healthcare has today released its second sustainability summary, highlighting a 57% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions during the last financial year.
The report, which positions sustainability as ‘#EverybodysBusiness’, marks a significant step in the company’s ongoing journey towards sustainability and net zero emissions by 2045.
Key achievements from the report include an increase in the use of renewable electricity, which now accounts for 86% of the company’s total consumption, and a 10% increase in self-generated renewable electricity. These milestones reflect Eakin Healthcare’s commitment to reducing its environmental impact while continuing to deliver life-enhancing and life-saving medical devices.
Padraic Dempsey, CEO of Eakin Healthcare, expressed his excitement about the company’s progress: "Having just completed my first full year in position as CEO, I am excited by the progress we are making in our Sustainability journey.
"What is so evident from talking to colleagues, customers, suppliers and members of our local communities is the shared passion for wanting to be more sustainable rather than it being seen as just something we must do. This is a wonderful foundation on which we can work and collaborate and will be instrumental in helping us reach our goal to be net zero by 2045.”
Eakin Healthcare believe that by sharing their progress and problems, it will encourage more companies and communities to collaborate and learn alongside them.
