Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Comber’s Eakin Healthcare has today (Monday) released its second sustainability summary, highlighting a 57% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions during the last financial year

Leading Northern Ireland-based medical device manufacturer Eakin Healthcare has today released its second sustainability summary, highlighting a 57% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions during the last financial year.

The report, which positions sustainability as ‘#EverybodysBusiness’, marks a significant step in the company’s ongoing journey towards sustainability and net zero emissions by 2045.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leading Northern Ireland-based medical device manufacturer Eakin Healthcare has today released its second sustainability summary, highlighting a 57% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions during the last financial year

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Key achievements from the report include an increase in the use of renewable electricity, which now accounts for 86% of the company’s total consumption, and a 10% increase in self-generated renewable electricity. These milestones reflect Eakin Healthcare’s commitment to reducing its environmental impact while continuing to deliver life-enhancing and life-saving medical devices.

Padraic Dempsey, CEO of Eakin Healthcare, expressed his excitement about the company’s progress: "Having just completed my first full year in position as CEO, I am excited by the progress we are making in our Sustainability journey.

"What is so evident from talking to colleagues, customers, suppliers and members of our local communities is the shared passion for wanting to be more sustainable rather than it being seen as just something we must do. This is a wonderful foundation on which we can work and collaborate and will be instrumental in helping us reach our goal to be net zero by 2045.”

To discover more about how Eakin is achieving this progress, read their summary in full here: Sustainability Eakin Healthcare